Electric car charging points map - Uswitch

Where can I charge my electric car?

There should be at least a couple of points where you can charge your electric car at most places you’d park and leave the vehicle for an hour or two, especially in town centres. Some common locations for public charging points include supermarkets, leisure centres, multi-storey car parks and so on.

How much does it cost to charge an electric car at a charging station?

The cost of charging an EV at a charging station depends largely on the type of charger - whether it’s a fast or rapid charger - and the company that operates it, so it can vary. It shouldn’t be prohibitively expensive, not least because some drivers will rely exclusively on those charging stations. Some electric car charging points cost nothing, though it’s likely you’ll be paying in another way - for instance, to park in a car park or to use a leisure centre.

How to use EV charging stations

Using EV charging stations couldn’t be easier - you just need to make sure the connector type for your car matches the one on the EV charging station. Fortunately, you can see which type of connector is required on the Uswitch map above. Some can be paid for using standard contactless payment methods, but others may require you to have an account with the charging station operator.

Types of EV charging station