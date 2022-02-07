 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
EDF EV tariffs

As one of the big six energy providers with a clear and well-communicated focus on sustainable energy and renewable technologies, EDF is in a good position to be able to offer specific electric car tariffs for customers to sign up to.
As of January 2022, EDF has three EV tariffs available. Each one works slightly differently, so read on to find out which one might best meet your needs. All of them can be dual fuel deals to cover your gas usage (if applicable) as well.

EDF GoElectric

EDF GoElectric is the provider’s simplest EV tariff. It offers single-rate electricity throughout the day and night, starting at 25.53p per kWh depending on where you live. This provides the most flexibility in terms of when you might want to charge the car, but will probably mean that you pay the highest rates to do so. However, you don’t need to have a smart meter to sign up, which may be an attractive feature if you’d rather not have one.

EDF GoElectric 35

EDF GoElectric 35 is an electric vehicle tariff that works in the same way as an Economy 7 deal. It offers five hours of cheaper electricity between 12am and 5am each night with an off-peak rate of 4.5p per kWh (compared to 34.34p during peak hours). You’ll need a smart meter so EDF can make sure you’re being charged the right rates at the right times, but the environmentally-conscious will be pleased to know that the electricity received is 100% renewable, predominantly from wind and solar power. 

EDF GoElectric 98

EDF GoElectric 98 offers customers half-price electricity on weekday evenings (9pm to 7am) and throughout the weekend, which offers maximum flexibility when it comes to home charging an electric car. However, the unit rate for the off-peak hours is much higher than it is on the GoElectric 35 tariff, so it’s important to think about when you’re likely to charge your car, how much charge it will need, how that corresponds to off-peak hours and so on - doing the calculations now will help you work out which tariff best meets your needs.

EDF tariff comparison table

Updated 1 February 2022
GoElectricGoElectric 35GoElectric 98
Off-peak hoursN/A12am-5am9pm-7am weeknights and all weekend
Off-peak ratesN/A (25.53p per kWh all day and night)4.5p per kWh16.75p per kWh
Peak ratesN/A (25.53p per kWh all day and night)From 34.34p per kWhFrom 35.39p per kWh
Do you need a smart meter?NoYesYes

How do I switch to an EDF EV tariff?

You can join one of EDF’s EV tariffs whether you’re already an existing customer or not. If you want to switch to GoElectric 35 or GoElectric 98, you’ll need to have a compatible smart meter - if you don’t, EDF will arrange for one to be installed, which it estimates could take between two and four weeks. In the meantime, you’d be on the GoElectric flat rate tariff.

It’s worth noting, too, that you can move between the different tariffs freely for the duration of your fixed deal.

