EDF EV tariffs

As of January 2022, EDF has three EV tariffs available. Each one works slightly differently, so read on to find out which one might best meet your needs. All of them can be dual fuel deals to cover your gas usage (if applicable) as well.

EDF GoElectric

EDF GoElectric is the provider’s simplest EV tariff. It offers single-rate electricity throughout the day and night, starting at 25.53p per kWh depending on where you live. This provides the most flexibility in terms of when you might want to charge the car, but will probably mean that you pay the highest rates to do so. However, you don’t need to have a smart meter to sign up, which may be an attractive feature if you’d rather not have one.

EDF GoElectric 35

EDF GoElectric 35 is an electric vehicle tariff that works in the same way as an Economy 7 deal. It offers five hours of cheaper electricity between 12am and 5am each night with an off-peak rate of 4.5p per kWh (compared to 34.34p during peak hours). You’ll need a smart meter so EDF can make sure you’re being charged the right rates at the right times, but the environmentally-conscious will be pleased to know that the electricity received is 100% renewable, predominantly from wind and solar power.

EDF GoElectric 98

EDF GoElectric 98 offers customers half-price electricity on weekday evenings (9pm to 7am) and throughout the weekend, which offers maximum flexibility when it comes to home charging an electric car. However, the unit rate for the off-peak hours is much higher than it is on the GoElectric 35 tariff, so it’s important to think about when you’re likely to charge your car, how much charge it will need, how that corresponds to off-peak hours and so on - doing the calculations now will help you work out which tariff best meets your needs.