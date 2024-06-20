What is an Economy 7 meter and tariff?
Key takeaways
- Economy 7 tariffs offer cheaper electricity for seven hours during the night.
- However, electricity costs during the peak-rate period are higher than single-rate tariffs to balance out the cheaper off-peak rates.
- These tariffs are suitable for those who use – or can shift – at least a third of their electricity usage to the off-peak (overnight) period.
What is an Economy 7 meter?
Economy 7 meters require specialist installation and track electricity usage using two separate rates: a 17-hour day (peak) period and a seven-hour night (off-peak) period. This allows suppliers to offer a cheaper unit rate for off-peak usage via an Economy 7 tariff. Depending on how much electricity you use at night, it can be a good way to save money on your energy bill.
How does Economy 7 work?
Because Economy 7 allows you to get cheaper electricity for seven hours each night, you could save money on your energy if you tend to use more energy at night. These tariffs can track the electricity you use during the day and at night separately. You’re then charged those different rates for the electricity you use during the day and the night.
However, the day rate is often more expensive than day rates on a normal tariff, meaning that this doesn’t necessarily fit in with everyone’s lifestyle.
How do I know if I have an Economy 7 meter?
It's fairly easy to work out whether you have an Economy 7 meter. The meter itself will have two sets of numbers - one marked 'low' (meaning ‘night’) and one marked 'normal' (meaning ‘day’), though your meter might not look exactly like the one in our picture.
Alternatively, there may be one set of numbers marked 'day rate', and a red button, which you press to get your night reading. The meter may also have something like "multirate" printed on it.
You can also check your bill to see if there are two different rates on it.
How to read an Economy 7 meter
There are two types of Economy 7 meter - how you read your meter will depend on which type you have.
- The first type has two displays - the top row is for your day rate electricity and is marked 'Normal' and the bottom row, which is marked 'Low', shows night rate. When you read your Economy 7 meter, always check both displays.
- The second type has a single row of numbers that shows your day rate electricity usage. To get a reading for your night rate electricity, press the red button.
Economy 7 tariff: how to benefit from cheaper night-time electricity
The most cost-effective way to benefit from an Economy 7 tariff is to shift as much of your energy consumption to the off-peak period as possible. This is more practical with appliances that can be put on a timer and left unattended, such as a dishwasher, washing machine, slow cooker or electric blanket.
Economy 7 makes even more sense when you also heat your home using electrical storage heaters and hot water using a storage tank. Simply set these to warm up during the nighttime when electricity is cheaper. Economy 7 might also be economically viable for those who have solar panels on their homes (with or without battery storage).
How to switch to Economy 7
If you don't have Economy 7 energy but would like to get it, you will need to go through the Economy 7 meter installation process.
- You should start by comparing Economy 7 prices. When we ask if you have Economy 7, select 'yes' and pick a supplier and tariff from the list - it doesn't matter which. Use your current usage details and estimate as best you can the percentage of your electricity you use at night.
- We will then show you which will be the cheapest Economy 7 tariff for you. Contact the supplier directly and ask them to switch you to Economy 7. You may find that there is an Economy 7 meter installation cost to pay.
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What is the cheapest Economy 7 tariff?
As is always the case with energy tariffs, the cheapest Economy 7 tariff for one person may not be the cheapest for someone else. It can depend on the region you live in and the amount of energy you use.
This last point is crucial because day and night rates vary between suppliers. The following illustrative example gives you an idea of what standard variable Economy 7 tariffs might be available in the South Wales (SWALEC) region, which is close to the average Ofgem energy cap; its current rates are in the last row.
|Supplier
|Tariff
|Day rate (peak)
|Night rate (off-peak)
|Standing charge
|British Gas
|Standard Variable
|31.94p/kWh
|14.63p/kWh
|56.83p/day
|EDF
|Standard Variable
|32.09p/kWh
|14.42p/kWh
|56.83p/day
|E.ON Next
|Next Flex
|32.13p/kWh
|14.37p/kWh
|56.83p/day
|Octopus
|Flexible Octopus
|32.40p/kWh
|14.00p/kWh
|53.54p/day
|OVO
|Simpler Energy
|27.23p/kWh
|18.34p/kWh
|54.13p/day
|ScottishPower
|Standard
|32.13p/kWh
|14.37p/kWh
|56.83p/day
|N/A - Ofgem price cap rates
|N/A
|26.33p/kWh
|26.33p/kWh
|57.84p/day
Tariff rates based on bills paid for by direct debit. Other payment types, such as on receipt of bill or prepaid meters, may vary.
As you can see, there’s no clear ‘winner’ in the cheapest Economy 7 tariff. The cheapest option for you depends on how you split your energy usage across the two rates – the 17-hour day period and the 7-hour night period.
When will energy prices change?
Energy prices will change once more in 2026 when the price cap is updated in October.
Given the energy market volatility discussed above, it's difficult to make any predictions about energy prices. It's best to stay as close as possible to market developments so you have the most up-to-date information.
Here are the latest predictions according to an average taken from British Gas, E.ON Next and EDF's predictions.
|Price cap level
|Annual energy cost for an average usage medium-sized household paying by Direct Debit
|1 January to 31 March 2026
|£1,584
|1 April to 30 June 2026
|£1,477
|1 July to 30 September 2026
|£1,663
|1 October to 31 December 2026
|£1,723
|1 January to 31 March 2027 (British Gas/EDF/E.ON Next average prediction)
|£1,970*
|1 April to 30 June 2027 (British Gas/EDF/E.ON Next average prediction)
|£1,925*
*Based on supplier predictions as of 3 September 2026
Will Economy 7 save me money?
Economy 7 can save money for some households, but it is not the right electricity tariff for everyone. It works most effectively for those with storage heaters - if you don’t heat your home or water using electricity, it might not save you money. Some people with Economy 7 find that it makes their bills more expensive because they don't use enough energy during their Economy 7 times. Whether or not it will be cost-effective for you will depend on several different factors.
Electricity use
As a general rule of thumb, you would need to use more than 35% of your electricity at night to make Economy 7 cost-effective. Some Economy 7 plans charge a significant amount over the standard night rate for any electricity used in the day, which can cancel out the benefits of the cheap electricity you get at night. The more electricity you use at night and the less you use in the day, the more money you will save with Economy 7 energy.
Heating and water
An Economy 7 tariff is best suited to people who have electric storage heaters and a hot water tank. The idea is that you heat the electric storage heaters overnight and that they slowly emit the heat the next day, and that you heat all your hot water for the next day overnight too. If you heat your home and water with electricity, but don't have storage heaters or a hot water tank, Economy 7 energy probably won't be so cost-effective for you.
If you heat your home and water with gas, Economy 7 could still be a good fit for you, provided you use the bulk of your electricity at night.
Your appliances
To make the most of Economy 7, it helps if appliances like your dishwasher, washing machine and tumble dryer have a timer so that you can run them overnight during the cheaper Economy 7 times.
Your lifestyle
If you have storage heaters and a hot water tank, you will probably find that your home and water will be warm in the morning but will cool down again by the evening.
Think about whether or not this fits in with your lifestyle. If you work unusual hours, for example, you may find that your routine fits in with Economy 7 times because you use the bulk of your electricity at night anyway.
What are the Economy 7 times?
The cheaper Economy 7 time period runs for a seven-hour period at some point between 11.00pm and 8.00am. The exact time, such as 11.00pm to 6.00am, 12.00am to 7.00am or 1.00am to 8.00am depends on where you live and who suppliers your energy.
Note that most meters don’t adjust when the clocks go back and forward, so the time will go back or forward one hour when you switch between GMT (Greenwich Mean Time – October-March) and BST (British Summer Time – March-October). Contact your provider to check if you are in any doubt.
Do Economy 7 times vary by supplier or region?
Yes, Economy 7 times are different depending on where you live and who supplies your electricity. Economy 7 times are set at two levels. First, your regional network operator – the company responsible for physically supplying electricity to your property – defines an off-peak window of between 7 and 9 hours. Then, your meter’s off-period is configured to a 7-hour time within that window by whichever supplier fits it.
Is electricity cheaper at night?
When you’re on an Economy 7 tariff, electricity is much cheaper during the seven-hour off-peak or ‘night rate’ period. However, for the other 17 hours of the day, the rates are much higher than your supplier’s ordinary electricity rates. For example, in the South Wales (SWALEC) region, most suppliers charge around 26.3p per kWh of electricity on their single-rate standard variable tariffs. For most suppliers, except OVO, that’s significantly less than their Economy 7 tariff’s day rate (around 32p/kWh). To compensate, the night rate is much cheaper (14-15p/kWh in most cases).
This means that, if you use electricity the same way as the average household does, then Economy 7 would probably be more expensive than any other tariff.
If your lifestyle fits in with Economy 7 times, meaning you use your electricity late at night and can schedule your biggest energy-consuming appliances to run during the off-peak period, then Economy 7 could save you money against the average standard rate tariff.
Can you get an Economy 7 smart meter?
You can get a smart meter if you’re on an Economy 7 tariff, but not all suppliers can offer this. The ease with which you can do so will depend on the supplier you’re with. You might find your options limited depending on what’s available at the time you’re looking to switch, but there should be at least a few available Economy 7 smart meter tariffs.
An Economy 7 smart meter will usually show you separate readings for your peak and off-peak use on an in-home display. Like all smart meters, an Economy 7 smart meter will send meter readings to your supplier so you no longer have to do it manually. According to the latest smart meter statistics, virtually all (95.5%) UK smart meters now provide accurate readings to the energy provider. This can help ensure your bills are more accurate because they're based on regular meter readings and reduce the chance of human error when reporting your domestic energy consumption.
How does Economy 7 heating work?
Economy 7 heating works the same way as normal heating, so long as the heating appliances are powered by electricity as opposed to gas. If you have any kind of electrical heating appliance, such as a radiator, storage heater or water heater, then using them with Economy 7 during the night (if it fits in with your lifestyle) will be cheaper than using them during the day.
Storage heaters are particularly effective when they’re scheduled to work during the off-peak hours. They use energy to create heat but keep it locked in until you need it. Homes with a combination of a storage heater and Economy 7 meter usually set up the storage heater to operate in the middle of the night. During the peak hours, the storage heater's retained warmth is released to heat the home throughout the day.
Can I use Economy 7 with my electric vehicle?
Economy 7 is an interesting energy tariff option for the increasing number of people who have purchased an electric vehicle. The obvious thing to do is charge the vehicle overnight, and the cheapest way of doing that is to take advantage of lower energy prices during Economy 7 times.
You may be able to take advantage of tariffs specifically aimed at electric vehicle owners that operate in a similar fashion, so it's worth having a look to see what's available for you.
What is Economy 10?
Economy 10 (also known as Heatwise) is like Economy 7, except you get 10 hours of cheaper electricity rather than seven. Also, three of these hours are in the afternoon, and seven are overnight.
You can find out more in our guide about understanding Economy 10 tariffs. It’s worth noting that due to the complexity of the three different rates, many price comparison sites (including Uswitch) cannot support comparisons for Economy 10 meters. This makes it difficult to ensure you’re getting the best energy deal and it may be worth seeing if you can change your meter to a standard one.
What are the alternatives to Economy 7?
The obvious alternative to Economy 7 is to switch back to a variable or fixed-rate single-use tariff, which charges the same amount for each unit of electricity you use regardless of when you use it. Here’s a quick guide to what single-rate and multi-rate tariff types are available:
|Tariff type
|Specialist meter required?
|Time of use?
|Economy 7
|Yes
|Yes – two separate periods: peak and off-peak
|Economy 10
|Yes
|Yes – up to three separate periods of off-peak electricity and one peak rate
|Standard variable/fixed
|No
|No – one universal rate
|Tracker
|Yes (smart meter)
|Can be depending on tariff – unit prices change daily or even hourly
|Electric vehicle
|Yes (smart meter)
|Yes – typically two separate periods: peak and off-peak (for charging)
FAQs
Can I switch from an Economy 7 tariff to a fixed tariff?
Switching from Economy 7 to a fixed tariff should be straightforward but you will need to contact your electricity supplier to find out more about the process. This is because you will probably need to meet some acceptance criteria to make the switch.
You may also have to have a new meter installed, which your energy supplier will often charge you for. In some circumstances you may be able to arrange to carry on using your Economy 7 meter when you switch to a fixed tariff; again, your current supplier should be able to tell you if this is the case.
Is Economy 7 being phased out?
No, Economy 7 remains on offer as a tariff from most energy suppliers. However, its popularity is dwindling as circumstances change and technological advancements – particularly with the rollout of smart meters – allow energy suppliers to offer even more flexible tariffs to customers.
Will smart meters replace Economy 7?
No. Smart meters are designed to work with Economy 7 and other time-of-use tariffs. They can therefore replace your Economy 7 meter, but don’t spell the end of Economy 7 as a tariff.