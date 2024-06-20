What are the Economy 7 times?

The cheaper Economy 7 time period runs for a seven-hour period at some point between 11.00pm and 8.00am. The exact time, such as 11.00pm to 6.00am, 12.00am to 7.00am or 1.00am to 8.00am depends on where you live and who suppliers your energy.

Note that most meters don’t adjust when the clocks go back and forward, so the time will go back or forward one hour when you switch between GMT (Greenwich Mean Time – October-March) and BST (British Summer Time – March-October). Contact your provider to check if you are in any doubt.

Do Economy 7 times vary by supplier or region?

Yes, Economy 7 times are different depending on where you live and who supplies your electricity. Economy 7 times are set at two levels. First, your regional network operator – the company responsible for physically supplying electricity to your property – defines an off-peak window of between 7 and 9 hours. Then, your meter’s off-period is configured to a 7-hour time within that window by whichever supplier fits it.

Is electricity cheaper at night?

When you’re on an Economy 7 tariff, electricity is much cheaper during the seven-hour off-peak or ‘night rate’ period. However, for the other 17 hours of the day, the rates are much higher than your supplier’s ordinary electricity rates. For example, in the South Wales (SWALEC) region, most suppliers charge around 26.3p per kWh of electricity on their single-rate standard variable tariffs. For most suppliers, except OVO, that’s significantly less than their Economy 7 tariff’s day rate (around 32p/kWh). To compensate, the night rate is much cheaper (14-15p/kWh in most cases).

This means that, if you use electricity the same way as the average household does, then Economy 7 would probably be more expensive than any other tariff.

If your lifestyle fits in with Economy 7 times, meaning you use your electricity late at night and can schedule your biggest energy-consuming appliances to run during the off-peak period, then Economy 7 could save you money against the average standard rate tariff.

Can you get an Economy 7 smart meter?

You can get a smart meter if you’re on an Economy 7 tariff, but not all suppliers can offer this. The ease with which you can do so will depend on the supplier you’re with. You might find your options limited depending on what’s available at the time you’re looking to switch, but there should be at least a few available Economy 7 smart meter tariffs.

An Economy 7 smart meter will usually show you separate readings for your peak and off-peak use on an in-home display. Like all smart meters, an Economy 7 smart meter will send meter readings to your supplier so you no longer have to do it manually. According to the latest smart meter statistics, virtually all (95.5%) UK smart meters now provide accurate readings to the energy provider. This can help ensure your bills are more accurate because they're based on regular meter readings and reduce the chance of human error when reporting your domestic energy consumption.

How does Economy 7 heating work?

Economy 7 heating works the same way as normal heating, so long as the heating appliances are powered by electricity as opposed to gas. If you have any kind of electrical heating appliance, such as a radiator, storage heater or water heater, then using them with Economy 7 during the night (if it fits in with your lifestyle) will be cheaper than using them during the day.

Storage heaters are particularly effective when they’re scheduled to work during the off-peak hours. They use energy to create heat but keep it locked in until you need it. Homes with a combination of a storage heater and Economy 7 meter usually set up the storage heater to operate in the middle of the night. During the peak hours, the storage heater's retained warmth is released to heat the home throughout the day.

Can I use Economy 7 with my electric vehicle?

Economy 7 is an interesting energy tariff option for the increasing number of people who have purchased an electric vehicle. The obvious thing to do is charge the vehicle overnight, and the cheapest way of doing that is to take advantage of lower energy prices during Economy 7 times.

You may be able to take advantage of tariffs specifically aimed at electric vehicle owners that operate in a similar fashion, so it's worth having a look to see what's available for you.

What is Economy 10?

Economy 10 (also known as Heatwise) is like Economy 7, except you get 10 hours of cheaper electricity rather than seven. Also, three of these hours are in the afternoon, and seven are overnight.

You can find out more in our guide about understanding Economy 10 tariffs. It’s worth noting that due to the complexity of the three different rates, many price comparison sites (including Uswitch) cannot support comparisons for Economy 10 meters. This makes it difficult to ensure you’re getting the best energy deal and it may be worth seeing if you can change your meter to a standard one.

What are the alternatives to Economy 7?

The obvious alternative to Economy 7 is to switch back to a variable or fixed-rate single-use tariff, which charges the same amount for each unit of electricity you use regardless of when you use it. Here’s a quick guide to what single-rate and multi-rate tariff types are available: