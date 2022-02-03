How does charging an EV work?

Electric vehicles are charged using electricity, which can be delivered via alternating current (AC) or direct current (DC). With AC charging, the vehicle's onboard charger converts mains electricity into DC before storing it in the battery. DC charging converts the electricity outside the vehicle and delivers it directly to the battery, allowing for much faster charging speeds.

Most home EV charging uses AC, whether through a dedicated wall-mounted charge point or an ordinary three-pin socket. DC charging is generally found at public charging stations, particularly those offering rapid or ultra-rapid charging.

How do EV connectors work?

EV connectors are found at the end of your EV charging cable and work much like your phone’s charging cable. At one end, a connector plugs into your EV, like the cable that plugs into your phone. The other end connects to the power and comes in two types:

Tethered: these cables are permanently attached to the charger, so all you need to worry about is the end that connects to your car

these cables are permanently attached to the charger, so all you need to worry about is the end that connects to your car Untethered: these are like your phone’s charging cable, so you need to plug the end that receives power into the charging unit or connect it to an adapter that plugs into a standard three-pin socket.

Once connected, you can track your EV’s charging progress on your phone or in the car.

EV connector types for home charging

Most electric cars use AC charging when plugged in at home, which is usually the cheapest way to charge your EV . Although you can charge an EV using an ordinary three-pin household socket, it’s considerably slower than using a dedicated home charge point. Regular three-pin sockets aren't designed for prolonged high electrical loads, so use this method only occasionally to reduce the risk of overheating.

There are two types of connectors for home charging. They are:

Type 1 connectors have five pins and support single-phase AC charging at up to around 7.4 kW

have five pins and support single-phase AC charging at up to around 7.4 kW Type 2 connectors have seven pins and can support both single-phase and three-phase charging, potentially delivering 22 kW or more.

Most modern EVs sold in the UK and Europe use a Type 2 connector for AC charging, although some older models, including early Nissan Leafs, have a Type 1 connector.

A third type of connector is present on most modern EVs:

CCS (Combined Charging System) combines the Type 2 connector with two larger DC contacts beneath, allowing the vehicle to use faster public charge points ( see below ) while retaining backwards compatibility with Type 2 connectors.

Some home chargers come with tethered cables, but you may wish to purchase an untethered cable for use at public charge points when out and about.

Untethered cables usually have a Type 2 connector at both ends: one for your car and one for the charging point. You can buy Type 2-to-Type 1 connectors or converters for older EVs, but for most, Type 2-to-Type 2 cables are the most common choice. However, always check before you buy .

Slow charging

Slow charging – also known as Standard charging – generally refers to AC charging at around 2.3–3.6 kW. This includes charging through an ordinary three-pin household socket, which typically delivers around 2.3 kW, and some lower-powered dedicated charge points.

Although convenient for occasional use, three-pin charging can take more than 24 hours to fully charge an EV with a large battery. If you need to use a household socket, have a qualified electrician check that it's suitable and avoid using extension leads.

Charging times depend on the size of the vehicle's battery and how much charge it already holds. For example, charging a 60 kWh battery from empty using a 3.6 kW charge point takes about 17–19 hours.

Fast charging

Fast AC charging – now known as Standard Plus – traditionally refers to charge points rated between 7 kW and 22 kW. Most dedicated home EV chargers deliver around 7–7.4 kW, while some public and workplace charge points offer 11 kW or 22 kW.

A typical 7 kW home charger could add approximately 20–30 miles of range per hour, depending on the vehicle's efficiency. A 22 kW charger could theoretically add considerably more, but only if the vehicle supports charging at that rate.

Most UK homes have a single-phase electricity supply, which generally limits domestic charging to around 7.4 kW. Using a 22 kW AC charger normally requires a three-phase supply, as well as a compatible vehicle.

Charging speed is also limited by the vehicle's onboard AC charger. For example, the Honda Super-N has a maximum AC charging capacity of 11 kW. Even when connected to a 22 kW AC charge point, it cannot charge faster than its 11 kW limit.

EV connector types for public charging

Public charging offers more options for charging your EV: traditional slow and fast (also known as Standard and Standard Plus and explained above) chargers remain the most common type, but even faster charge points are increasingly available.

Rapid and Ultra-Rapid charging

Rapid and Ultra-Rapid chargers provide the quickest way to recharge an electric vehicle . They're typically found at motorway service stations, dedicated charging hubs, supermarkets and other locations where drivers need to recharge in a relatively short time. They require a substantial electricity supply, so they're generally unsuitable for home installation.

Rapid chargers typically deliver between 50 kW and 149 kW, while ultra-rapid chargers are rated at 150 kW or more, with some capable of delivering 350 kW or higher. Unlike most home chargers, these use direct current (DC) to bypass the vehicle's onboard AC charger and supply electricity directly to the battery.

The UK uses two main DC connector types: CCS (Combined Charging System), which is standard on most modern EVs, and CHAdeMO, found on some older models, including earlier Nissan Leafs. Rapid and ultra-rapid chargers usually have permanently attached cables, so there's no need to bring your own.

Charging times vary depending on the vehicle's battery size, maximum charging speed and current charge level. A compatible EV can typically recharge from 20% to 80% in about 20–40 minutes using a suitable rapid or ultra-rapid charger, although some vehicles charge considerably faster or slower. Charging generally slows as the battery approaches 80% capacity, so estimates often focus on charging to that level rather than 100%.

As with AC charging, the advertised power of a rapid charger is its maximum output, not necessarily the charging speed you'll achieve. For example, the Honda Super-N supports DC rapid charging at up to 50 kW via its CCS2 DC connector, so connecting it to a 150 kW or 350 kW charger won't make it charge any faster.