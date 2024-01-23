Energy tariffs explained

Fixed energy tariffs

Fixed price energy tariffs (also referred to as fixed rate plans) are a type of gas and electricity tariff with a set rate per kilowatt hour for a fixed duration. This is usually 12 months, but can be as long as three years. As the rate per kWh is fixed for the length of the contract, you would be protected from any potential price rises on one of these tariffs, so an increase in the energy price cap wouldn't affect you if you're on a fixed deal. But on the flip side, if the price cap came down, you wouldn't benefit from a cut.

It's worth noting that this type of tariff does not protect you from your direct debit amount increasing or decreasing (your direct debit level is determined by how much energy you use). When it comes to unit rates, though, fixed tariffs are usually the cheapest tariff type available on the market, and make up the majority of competitive deals to be had from switching energy.

Fees and switching from fixed energy tariffs

Most fixed tariffs include exit fees for each fuel which customers have to pay if they want to switch to a different deal before the end of their current contract.

You can switch for free in the final 49 days of the contract rather than having to wait for it to end completely, but if you want to switch early, make sure you factor the potential cost of doing so into any savings you might make.