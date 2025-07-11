What are the best tariffs if you have an EV and a heat pump?

Why EV and heat pump owners need to choose the right tariff

EVs and heat pumps are energy-intensive, and using them together increases electricity consumption and costs. It's crucial to choose a tariff that offers cost-efficient electricity and suits your usage.

Managing costs means matching your energy use to the right tariff. Without the right plan, you face paying higher rates during peak hours, even if you can shift your usage to cheaper times.

Time-of-use (TOU) tariffs offer cheaper rates when energy demand is lower, usually at night. If you own an EV and a heat pump, these tariffs can lower your overall costs by encouraging you to use energy during cheaper times.

How do TOU tariffs work with EVs and heat pumps?

TOU tariffs charge different rates depending on the time of day. Unlike flat-rate tariffs which cost the same whenever you use energy, TOU tariffs charge less during off-peak periods.

Off-peak periods typically occur overnight when demand is low, while peak periods usually run from early morning to late afternoon. To save money, charge your EV overnight during off-peak hours, and schedule your heat pump to pre-heat during these times for reduced costs.

By scheduling your energy use, you can take advantage of lower off-peak rates saving you money on both your EV charging and heat pump use.