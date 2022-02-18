 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
EV comparison table: compare electric cars

Thinking about making the switch to an electric car but not sure which one to go for? Uswitch’s EV league table is here to help. Use the headings below to sort by different categories like price, battery range, top speed and more to find the best electric car for you.
Why choose an electric car?

It’s easier to ask why you wouldn’t choose an electric car, to be honest.

  • There’s a ban coming in on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 - while second-hand vehicles will still be available, they will gradually become less available

  • It’s far cheaper to charge a car battery than fill it with petrol

  • The charging infrastructure across the UK is improving all the time, so there shouldn’t be any trouble finding a charging point when you’re out and about

  • There are fewer parts to an electric car, so maintaining is a less costly or common affair compared to a car with an internal combustion engine

  • Electric cars don’t have emissions and therefore don’t contribute to climate change (though you need to be mindful about the source of the electricity you use to charge it)

  • Manufacturers are coming out with more and more models to meet increasing market demand, so your options will increase

  • Depending on the charger you're using, it’s fairly quick (as little as 30 minutes) to boost the car battery to at least 80% of a full charge

  • If you’re just learning to drive, it’s easier to learn on an electric car, which is an automatic, than a manual.

Admittedly, electric cars do tend to be more expensive to buy than petrol or diesel cars, so the initial outlay will be more, but the running and maintenance costs will be much lower throughout the time you have the car.

How to compare electric cars

The best way of comparing electric cars is to use a league table like this one. You can sort by the factors that are most important to you to see which one hits the mark, but it would help to have a decent idea already of what you might be after. For instance, if you’ve got kids, you’ll need a car big enough to accommodate them, which already rules out certain models. If you have to drive long distances, you’ll need a car with a bigger battery so you can get further without having to stop to charge.

What is the cheapest electric car?

Smart EQ fortwo coupe passion advanced 60kW Auto

According to the table, the Smart EQ fortwo coupe passion advanced 60kW Auto is the cheapest electric car currently on the market.

This is likely because of its small size and, therefore, its small battery. 

Image source: Auto Express

Which electric car has the longest range?

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD Auto has the longest range of any car on the league table, with a range of 348 miles (560 km) on a full battery charge. 

Image source: Nationwide Vehicle Contracts

Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD Auto

What is the fastest charging electric car?

Hyundai KONA Electric Premium 39kWh 136PS Auto

The speed an electric car charges at will differ depending on its battery size, charging rate and the charger it’s using. According to the table, though, the electric cars that charge the fastest are as follows:

  • Slow: Vauxhall Corsa-e SE Nav Premium 11kW 136PS Auto (3 hours)

  • Fast: Vauxhall Corsa-e SE Nav Premium 11kW 136PS Auto (1 hour)

  • Rapid: Hyundai KONA Electric Premium 39kWh 136PS Auto (54 minutes)

Check out our guide focusing on how long to charge an electric car for more information.

Image source: Nationwide Cars

What is the fastest electric car?

According to the EV table, the Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD Auto is the fastest electric car with a not-insignificant top speed of 162 mph (261 kph).

Image source: Select Car Leasing

Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD Auto

Which electric car has the best NGC rating?

Skoda CITIGOe iV

The Next Green Car rating denotes a vehicle’s environmental impact score based on various factors, with 0 denoting the greenest vehicles and 100+ denoting the least green vehicles. The table shows that seven cars have the lowest score of 18:

  • Skoda CITIGOe iV SE 61kW Auto

  • Skoda CITIGOe iV SE L 61kW Auto

  • Smart EQ fortwo coupe edition one 60kW Auto

  • Smart EQ fortwo coupe prime exclusive 60kW Auto

  • Smart EQ fortwo coupe pulse premium 60kW Auto

  • Smart EQ fortwo coupe passion advanced 60kW Auto

  • VW e-up! 61kW Auto

Image source: Honest John

What is the best electric car?

Calculating the difference between the various factors listed, the table shows that the Nissan e-NV200 Combi 40kWh Acenta Auto 7-seat is the highest scorer - whether it’s the best for you, though, depends on what you need from a car.

Image Source: Select Car Leasing

Nissan e-NV200 Combi 40kWh Acenta Auto 7-seat

Which electric car should I buy?

While the electric car league table should help point you in the right direction depending on which factors are most important to you, the final decision is yours. As we’ve said previously, prioritise the features that are most important to you and research your options, and you won’t go far wrong.

