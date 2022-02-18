EV comparison table: compare electric cars

Why choose an electric car?

It’s easier to ask why you wouldn’t choose an electric car, to be honest.

There’s a ban coming in on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 - while second-hand vehicles will still be available, they will gradually become less available

It’s far cheaper to charge a car battery than fill it with petrol

The charging infrastructure across the UK is improving all the time, so there shouldn’t be any trouble finding a charging point when you’re out and about

There are fewer parts to an electric car, so maintaining is a less costly or common affair compared to a car with an internal combustion engine

Electric cars don’t have emissions and therefore don’t contribute to climate change (though you need to be mindful about the source of the electricity you use to charge it)

Manufacturers are coming out with more and more models to meet increasing market demand, so your options will increase

Depending on the charger you're using, it’s fairly quick (as little as 30 minutes) to boost the car battery to at least 80% of a full charge

If you’re just learning to drive, it’s easier to learn on an electric car, which is an automatic, than a manual.

Admittedly, electric cars do tend to be more expensive to buy than petrol or diesel cars, so the initial outlay will be more, but the running and maintenance costs will be much lower throughout the time you have the car.

How to compare electric cars

The best way of comparing electric cars is to use a league table like this one. You can sort by the factors that are most important to you to see which one hits the mark, but it would help to have a decent idea already of what you might be after. For instance, if you’ve got kids, you’ll need a car big enough to accommodate them, which already rules out certain models. If you have to drive long distances, you’ll need a car with a bigger battery so you can get further without having to stop to charge.

What is the cheapest electric car?