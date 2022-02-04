Choosing an EV charging cable
How do I choose an EV charging cable?
There are three things to consider when choosing an EV charging cable:
- The type of connector
- The type of power source you’re likely to use
- The type of current likely to be provided.
Connector type
All EV charging cables come with a connector at either end – one connects to the charging unit and the other connects to the car. It’s important to choose the right one that fits your car and provides an optimal charging experience.
You can find out more about connector types in our dedicated guide, but there are two types: Type 1 (Asian, Japanese and American standard, single-phase charging only) and Type 2 (European standard, both single- and three-phase charging). Almost all electric vehicles can use a Type 2 connector, though some older models use only a Type 1 connector.
Avoid cables that plug into standard three-pin plug sockets – your car will take a long time to charge, and its performance will suffer over time. Use a Type 2 EV charging cable unless your older EV doesn’t support it.
Power sources and ratings
Single-phase and three-phase power
Single-phase power is typically available from residential properties, while three-phase power is typically available from commercial buildings. Three-phase power can deliver more current than single-phase power, so a car plugged into a three-phase network will charge three times quicker.
With that in mind, charging cables are optimised to facilitate both single-phase and three-phase charging, but it’s worth being aware of which type of power you’re plugged in to so proper charging time expectations can be set.
Alternating current and direct current power
EV batteries require direct current (DC) power to charge - they can accept alternating current (AC) power, but this then has to be converted by the car into DC power. EVs plugged into DC chargers will therefore charge more quickly because the conversion from AC power doesn’t need to happen. However, DC chargers are typically available only at service stations and locations where rapid charging matters, rather than at home.
Current rating
Charging cable current ratings come in either 16 or 32 amps, with the former common at home and the latter at public charging points. A 16-amp cable charges the vehicle more slowly, but because 32-amp charging cables can be used in a 16-amp charger, it’s worth considering a 32-amp cable so you can charge at public charging points.
Which EV charging cable should I choose?
You’ll almost certainly need a cable that can cope with a home charger – whether you want one that can also cope with DC public chargers depends on how often you think you’ll need to charge away from home.
At a minimum, you need one that matches the car’s maximum AC charging rate, which your manufacturer handbook or dealer can help you identify.
For instance, the table below shows how a Honda Super-N, with a 28kW battery and a maximum charging rate of 11 kW, charges with different power types.
|Charging point
|Max power
|Power
|Time to charge fully
|1-phase 16A (3.7 kW)
|230V / 1x16A
|3.7 kW
|9 hours
|1-phase 32A (7.4 kW)
|230V / 1x32A
|7.4 kW
|4.5 hours
|3-phase 16A (11 kW)
|400V / 3x16A
|11 kW
|3 hours
|3-phase 32A (22 kW)
|400V / 3x16A
|11 kW
|3 hours
Figures taken from https://ev-database.uk/
A three-phase 32 amp charger will charge at around 22 kW per hour, but because the Honda Super-N has a maximum charging rate of 11 kW, it won’t exceed that. As a result, it takes a minimum of three hours to fully charge.
Regardless of the single-phase/three-phase or 16 amp/32 amp options, charging speed will ultimately be dictated by the car’s maximum charging rate, so make sure you know what that is and how the different cable types in different locations will affect charging speed. The higher the battery capacity, the more power it will need to charge quickly, so those with bigger batteries should probably opt for a 32 amp cable - it will work perfectly well in 16 amp connectors but be invaluable when more powerful DC chargers are available to use.
How long should an EV cable be?
At home, a charging cable of around five to eight metres is usually enough for those with driveway parking, although the ideal length depends on the position of your home charger, your car’s charging port and your individual priorities – shorter cables are easier to store, but longer cables offer more reach and might be useful when trying to charge at awkwardly placed public charging ports. 6.5 metres is considered a good compromise between reach and easy storage.
What should the EV cable’s power rating be?
You’ll need a cable that matches your vehicle’s maximum charging rate. This goes back to the table above - you’ll want one that matches the maximum AC charging rate of the car, at least.
Do I need a separate charging cable?
Most EV drivers get a separate charging cable, especially if they have a tethered home charging unit. They can then carry the cable in the car so they can connect to public charging points when they’re on the move, though some charging points will be tethered, so there won’t be a need for your cable.