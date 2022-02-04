How do I choose an EV charging cable?

There are three things to consider when choosing an EV charging cable:

The type of connector

The type of power source you’re likely to use

The type of current likely to be provided.

Connector type

All EV charging cables come with a connector at either end – one connects to the charging unit and the other connects to the car. It’s important to choose the right one that fits your car and provides an optimal charging experience.

You can find out more about connector types in our dedicated guide , but there are two types: Type 1 (Asian, Japanese and American standard, single-phase charging only) and Type 2 (European standard, both single- and three-phase charging). Almost all electric vehicles can use a Type 2 connector, though some older models use only a Type 1 connector.

Avoid cables that plug into standard three-pin plug sockets – your car will take a long time to charge, and its performance will suffer over time. Use a Type 2 EV charging cable unless your older EV doesn’t support it.

Power sources and ratings

Single-phase and three-phase power

Single-phase power is typically available from residential properties, while three-phase power is typically available from commercial buildings. Three-phase power can deliver more current than single-phase power, so a car plugged into a three-phase network will charge three times quicker.

With that in mind, charging cables are optimised to facilitate both single-phase and three-phase charging, but it’s worth being aware of which type of power you’re plugged in to so proper charging time expectations can be set.

Alternating current and direct current power

EV batteries require direct current (DC) power to charge - they can accept alternating current (AC) power, but this then has to be converted by the car into DC power. EVs plugged into DC chargers will therefore charge more quickly because the conversion from AC power doesn’t need to happen. However, DC chargers are typically available only at service stations and locations where rapid charging matters, rather than at home.

Current rating

Charging cable current ratings come in either 16 or 32 amps, with the former common at home and the latter at public charging points. A 16-amp cable charges the vehicle more slowly, but because 32-amp charging cables can be used in a 16-amp charger, it’s worth considering a 32-amp cable so you can charge at public charging points.

Which EV charging cable should I choose?

You’ll almost certainly need a cable that can cope with a home charger – whether you want one that can also cope with DC public chargers depends on how often you think you’ll need to charge away from home.

At a minimum, you need one that matches the car’s maximum AC charging rate, which your manufacturer handbook or dealer can help you identify.

For instance, the table below shows how a Honda Super-N, with a 28kW battery and a maximum charging rate of 11 kW, charges with different power types.