What is the Great British Insulation Scheme?

This new scheme is partly in response to persistently high energy prices which have highlighted the need for more energy efficient housing throughout the UK, and partly to help reach homes which might not be eligible for the existing ECO energy efficiency scheme.
While the ECO scheme (currently in its fourth iteration and therefore named ECO4) supports the installation of whole-home insulation and energy efficiency measures, the Great British Insulation Scheme is focused more on single measures such as cavity wall insulation.
The cost of installing energy efficiency measures into properties may be covered via the scheme, but some homeowners may be asked to make a contribution depending on the level of complication associated with installing the measure.
The Great British Insulation Scheme is available to two groups:
The “general” group - i.e. those living in homes with an Energy Performance Certificate rating of D-G, and within Council Tax bands A-D in England and A-E in Scotland and Wales
The “low-income” group - i.e. those living in homes with an EPC rating D-G and also being on means tested benefits or living in the least efficient social housing).
The government has determined that a minimum of 20% of each supplier’s annual installations must be delivered to households in the low-income group.
Households can check their eligibility via gov.uk or by asking their energy supplier or local authority. Those who are eligible will then be contacted to arrange a survey of the property to ensure the intended installation is suitable.
The government’s target estimates are as follows:
300,000 homes made more energy-efficient
Energy bills for those homes reduced by around £300-400 on average per year
Play your part in the fight against climate change by comparing green energy supplier and switching your energy deal to a renewable option today.Learn more
Could you benefit from the Energy Company Obligation Scheme? Find out what it is and if you are eligible for energy funding.Learn more
If you have solar panels and a Feed-In tariff, find out how you can switch energy suppliers.Learn more