Social media is awash with aesthetic snapshots of gourmet dishes, boozy brunches and easy-to-follow recipes. You may even come across pictures of bulk-prepped Tupperware meals, takeaway pizza, a meal deal from your local supermarket or simply a latte in a reusable cup - our obsession with food is clear. With this love of all things food comes the ever-growing conversation of the environment, the reasons why we should source food closer to home, and learning how to make the most climate-conscious decisions. With 25% of greenhouse gas emissions coming from food, we wanted to investigate the real impact of the top trending food and drinks of the moment. We can help you make a more eco-friendly choice when it comes to your energy deal by comparing energy suppliers here. Using My Emissions Food Carbon Footprint Calculator, our research analysed the ingredients of the top trending food, drinks and recipes on Instagram and TikTok to reveal which ones are the most eco-friendly and which ones are contributing to greenhouse gas emissions the most. By calculating how many grams of carbon dioxide equivalent (gCO2e) each meal produces, we were then able to reveal the highest and lowest emitters. For reference, driving one mile emits 404 grams of carbon dioxide and the highest emitter found in our research produces over 14 times more than that.

Top 20 foods with the highest emissions

Rank Trending Dish Total Emissions (gCO2e) 1 Cheeseburger 5,768 2 Mozzarella Sticks 2,346 3 Banana Bread 2,332 4 Mac and Cheese 2,060 5 Tiktok Feta Pasta 1,929 6 Hot Chocolate Bomb 1,858 7 DIY Hazelnut Spread 1,658 8 California Rolls/Sushi 1,573 9 TikTok Breakfast Sandwich 1,506 10 Camembert Fondue 1,241 11 Fettuccine Alfredo 1,209 12 Tiktok Tortilla Wrap 1,184 13 Chicken Quesadilla 1,058 14 Breakfast Charcuterie 1,054 15 Souvlaki 1,031 16 Mini Pancake Cereal 1,006 17 Floral Focaccia 964 18 Tiktok Pesto Eggs 955 19 Poke Bowl 944 20 Ice Cream Bread 894

The meal with the highest total emissions is a cheeseburger (made complete with a hamburger, bun, cheese and ketchup) with a grand total of 5,768 gCO2e which is the equivalent of driving over 14 miles! Mozzarella sticks are in second place with total emissions of 2,346 gCO2e, followed by the lockdown obsession of banana bread in third position being responsible for 2,332 gCO2e. Many of the meals on the top 20 highest emitters list have gone viral thanks to their popularity on TikTok; the famous baked feta pasta dish - notable for needing just feta, tomatoes, olive oil, penne and oregano - is fifth with a total of 1,929 gCO2e, followed by the TikTok hot chocolate bomb sensation in sixth place emitting 1,858 gCO2e. Two other foods made famous by TikTok is the DIY hazelnut spread in seventh place, emitting 1,658 gCO2e - 1,383 of that being from the chocolate alone! The TikTok breakfast sandwich is in ninth place, made up of just cheddar cheese, bread, eggs and butter, and is responsible for emitting 1,506 gCO2e - the equivalent of driving for nearly 4 miles. Internet sensations sitting outside of the top 20 include the TikTok tortilla wrap (12th), mini pancake cereal (16th), floral focaccia (17th), TikTok pesto eggs (18th), and ice cream bread (20th).

Top 20 foods with the lowest emissions

Rank Trending Dish Total Emissions (gCO2e) 1 Spicy Pickled Garlic 83 2 Corn Ribs 289 3 Acai Bowl 354 4 Beetroot Hummus 375 5 Smashed Brussels Sprouts 428 6 Tiktok Pasta Chips 468 7 Grazing Boards 476 8 Homemade Bread 484 9 Baked Oats 501 10 Chilli Garlic Scallops 522 11 Bruschetta 541 12 3-Ingredient Creme Brulee 564 13 Cloud Bread 582 14 Bacon and Pancakes 583 15 Vegan Buffalo Wings 642 16 Cream Tea 643 17 Potato Galette 647 18 Sunday Roast - Nut roast 702 19 Chilli Oil Eggs 713 20 Eggs Florentine 735

The trending food releasing the least amount of greenhouse gas emissions is spicy pickled garlic, which is yet another TikTok sensation. Simply by adding 16 garlic cloves, hot sauce, thyme and chilli flakes to a mason jar you can jump on the internet craze without worrying about the impact on the planet, as spicy pickled garlic emits just 83 gCO2e. This means you could make this recipe nearly 5 times before it had the same environmental impact as taking your car for a one-mile spin! The second-lowest emitter amongst the trending foods is corn ribs - this simple recipe's total emissions are 289 gCO2e, whilst third place acai bowl has emissions totalling 354 gCO2e. Interestingly, only two of the meals on the list are meat-based, while the rest are either vegan or meat-free; this compares with a total of nine foods featuring on the top 20 worst emissions list that are meat-based. Chilli and garlic scallops round off the top 10 list with 522 gCO2e total emissions and the only other meat-based meal is the American breakfast choice of bacon and pancakes, emitting 583 gCO2e ranking the 14th lowest emitter of trending foods. Just like the top 20 highest emissions, there are many recent viral recipes amongst the foods with the lowest emissions; TikTok pasta chips (literally pasta baked into chips) is the sixth lowest emitting just 468 gCO2e, three-ingredient creme brulee is 12th on the list, followed by the colourful sweet treat Cloud Bread which has a total emission of 582 gCO2e.

Top 10 drinks with highest emissions

Rank Trending Drink Total Emissions (gCO2e) 1 Dalgona Coffee 905 2 Sangria 686 3 Long Island Iced Tea 669 4 Pimm's 528 5 Pina Colada 493 6 Aperol Spritz 475 7 Bottled Beer 438 8 Pornstar Martini 422 9 Vegan Smoothie 404 10 Vegan Dalgona Coffee 327

We also looked into the impact the top trending drinks are having on the environment and found that the internet’s lockdown obsession Dalgona coffee is the worst offender, emitting 905 gCO2e, which is almost the same environmental impact as driving two miles. Interestingly, the vegan version of the coffee using oat milk is 10th on the list, emitting nearly three times less gCO2e than the dairy-based recipe with an emissions total of 327. Seven of the drinks on the list are cocktails. Sangria comes out as the top emitter amongst the alcoholic options with an emissions total of 686 gCO2e, closely followed by a Long Island Iced Tea emitting 669 gCO2e which is third on the drinks list. The Insta-worthy Aperol Spritz and Pornstar Martini are also on the list of worst emissions, ranking in sixth and eighth place respectively.

Top 10 drinks with lowest emissions

Rank Trending Drink Total Emissions (gCO2e) 1 Almond Milk Flat White 134 2 Negroni 169 2 Daiquiri 169 3 Martini 170 4 Prosecco 171 5 Margarita 193 6 Can of Pale Ale 218 7 Cosmopolitan 221 8 Mojito 233 9 Old Fashioned 269 10 Gin and Tonic 271