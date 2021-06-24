Calculate your carbon footprint

At Uswitch we think it's really important to be able to understand your household’s energy consumption. Whether it’s general household utilities, saving money or becoming more carbon conscious. In order to gain a better overview and understanding of this, it’s important to start at the beginning.

Our carbon offsetting calculator will ask you questions about your household’s daily habits - from transport to cooking to charging your phone. Using your habits, it will calculate how green your home is by looking at how much CO2 you produce per week.

You’ll be able to compare yourself to what the rest of the country is doing, and understand more about what the average amount of CO2 households in the UK produce. To find this, follow the ‘see averages breakdown’ button.

If you're looking for tips and tricks on how to reduce your carbon footprint, or simply save money, read our tips section below your result. From solar panels to smart meters, to switching to a green energy supplier, everyone can do their little bit to help reduce the world’s carbon footprint.