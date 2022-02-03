Government energy relief measures: your questions answered

The price cap rise is due to come into effect on 1 April 2022, and will mean millions of households are spending a significant amount on their energy bills as the overall cost of living also increases in other areas like food bills.

With that in mind, the government has announced a package of relief measures designed to help alleviate the financial pressure on households over the rest of the year. The most significant measures are as follows:

Energy rebate

All energy customers will receive a £200 discount on their energy bills from October 2022.

Council tax

80% of households in England - those in council tax bands A-D - will also receive a £150 Council Tax rebate from April 2022.

Discretionary funding

For the most vulnerable people and those on low incomes who do not pay Council Tax, or who pay Council Tax for properties in Bands E-H, discretionary funding of £144 million will be provided.

Warm Home Discount

The government has also confirmed that existing proposals to expand eligibility for the Warm Home Discount, as well as the planned £10 uplift to £150 from October 2022, will go ahead. This means three million vulnerable households will now benefit.

We’ve asked Justina Miltienyte, energy policy expert at Uswitch, to answer some of the common queries we've received about the measures, what you can expect and what the likely procedures might be.

It’s also worth noting that the details to these relief measures are still being worked out, meaning they’re subject to change at short notice, the information above and the answers Justina’s provided below are accurate as of 3 February 2022.

Q&A

How will the energy rebate work in practice?

"What we know so far is that all customers will start getting the rebate from October 2022 to help their bills. The discount will then be recovered automatically from energy bills in equal £40 instalments over the next five years, beginning in 2023, when global wholesale gas prices are expected to start reducing."

I have two different suppliers for electricity and gas - does that mean I’ll receive double the energy rebate?

"No - all households will get £200 because the rebate is based on using electricity."

Would the energy rebate differ based on usage?

"No - the £200 is a fixed amount."

Can I get the energy rebate money sooner than October?

"No, but there are other measures that have been announced that could help, such as the Council Tax rebate."

Will I lose the energy rebate if I switch energy supplier before I receive the money?

"No - you’ll receive it regardless of whether you switch or not."

Will I be told how the price cap affects my bills?

"Your supplier should be in touch with you within a month or so, and the details about the rebate are still being worked out."

How do I find out which Council Tax band I’m in?

"The easiest way to check your Council Tax band is on gov.uk."

How will I receive the Council Tax rebate?

"Responsibility for issuing the rebate has been given to local authorities - yours will be in touch in due course to advise how you will receive it."

Will I receive the Council Tax rebate in April?

"At this point we don’t know whether the rebate will be received in April as one sum, whether it will be spread across a number of months from April, or whether it will be paid in a different way."

Is the Council Tax rebate repayable?

"No - unlike the energy rebate, you won’t have to repay it."

More details to follow...