What is the Great British Insulation Scheme?

The Great British Insulation Scheme is the name given to a new energy efficiency programme launched by the government and expected to run from April 2023 to March 2026.
Written by Ben Gallizzi, Senior Content Editor - Energy and Electric Vehicles
Updated on 12 June 2023
How much does the Great British Insulation Scheme cost?Who is eligible for the Great British Insulation Scheme?How do I check if I’m eligible for the Great British Insulation Scheme?What are the government’s targets for the Great British Insulation Scheme?

This new scheme is partly in response to persistently high energy prices which have highlighted the need for more energy efficient housing throughout the UK, and partly to help reach homes which might not be eligible for the existing ECO energy efficiency scheme.

While the ECO scheme (currently in its fourth iteration and therefore named ECO4) supports the installation of whole-home insulation and energy efficiency measures, the Great British Insulation Scheme is focused more on single measures such as cavity wall insulation.

How much does the Great British Insulation Scheme cost?

The cost of installing energy efficiency measures into properties may be covered via the scheme, but some homeowners may be asked to make a contribution depending on the level of complication associated with installing the measure.

Who is eligible for the Great British Insulation Scheme?

The Great British Insulation Scheme is available to two groups:

  • The “general” group - i.e. those living in homes with an Energy Performance Certificate rating of D-G, and within Council Tax bands A-D in England and A-E in Scotland and Wales

  • The “low-income” group - i.e. those living in homes with an EPC rating D-G and also being on means tested benefits or living in the least efficient social housing). 

The government has determined that a minimum of 20% of each supplier’s annual installations must be delivered to households in the low-income group.

How do I check if I’m eligible for the Great British Insulation Scheme?

Households can check their eligibility via gov.uk or by asking their energy supplier or local authority. Those who are eligible will then be contacted to arrange a survey of the property to ensure the intended installation is suitable.

What are the government’s targets for the Great British Insulation Scheme?

The government’s target estimates are as follows:

  • 300,000 homes made more energy-efficient

  • Energy bills for those homes reduced by around £300-400 on average per year.

