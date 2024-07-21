Further down your bill will be the charge breakdown. It will show you your tariff name (which is also shown at the end of the bill), which could quickly flag whether or not you're on your supplier's often expensive default tariff (standard variable tariff). This bill shows that the customer is on a tariff called Engage, which is marked as a fixed tariff, and includes information like its expiry date and whether there are any exit fees payable.

You'll also see your current (at the time the bill was created) meter reading and the previous reading, and see how your charges relate to the amount of energy that EDF thinks you've used - each kilowatt-hour here is charged at a rate of 21.02p for electricity and 4.78p for gas. You can also see the meter numbers EDF is using to double-check your meter is the one that's being charged, rather than a neighbour's.

At the bottom of the bill (not pictured) is the general information you need to know about EDF customer services.

Can I see my EDF meter reading?

Yes - in the first image above, the latest EDF meter reading is where it says "Previous reading" and "Latest reading" with the amount of energy used and unit rate calculations next to them.

To see older meter readings, you might have to log in to your online account, which should have historical readings available.

What does "in debit" mean?

"In debit" means that you owe your supplier money. In the first image above, we can see the customer is £62.03 in credit. If you're in credit, that means you have overpaid for the amount of energy you've used, so you could claim the excess back from your supplier.

How do I pay my EDF Energy bill?

The way you pay your gas and electricity bill will depend on your chosen payment method. If you have paperless billing and an online account, you can pay your bill online.

If you have opted for "pay on receipt", then you can pay your bill by sending payment by post, or in person at the post office or at a Payzone facility.

You can also pay over the phone by contacting EDF Energy directly.

Can I switch my energy deal?

Yes, there are fixed deals available that offer strong savings against the energy price cap. Run an energy comparison to see what's available by clicking below.