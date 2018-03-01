Most of us struggle to make heads or tails of our energy bills. Don't worry, Uswitch is here to help

We’ve taken a sample EDF Energy bill and shown you where you'll find the key information.

This sample EDF Energy bill may not look exactly like yours (bill info varies based on your meter type and your method of payment of the edf energy bill), but the format will be similar.

The main info on your EDF bill

Charges, balance and credit / QR code

A: Your balance will inform you if you're in debit or credit to EDF. Knowing this can be a good indicator of whether or not your direct debit is at the right level to cover your energy usage.

If you're amounting credit (CR) during winter months, it's likely you should be paying a lower direct debit amount. If you're in debit to your supplier in summer months, you'll accrue an even larger debt as you head into winter when your usage increases. Your supplier may automatically increase your direct debit amount in this instance.

Supplying regular meter readings keeps your balance as accurate as possible.

B: This is an example QR code you would find on your bill. Your bill's unique code contains information about your tariff and usage. Apps such as Uswitch's "Switching Made Simple" app can scan this code, compare your current bill, and inform you if there are cheaper deals to switch to.

Scan your way to energy savings! With the Uswitch app for iPhone and Android, you can get an instant, bespoke energy comparison Find out more

Plan details and annual usage

C: Your tariff name could quickly flag whether or not you're on your supplier's often expensive default tariff (standard variable tariff). EDF's standard variable tariff is called "Standard". You'll also need your current tariff's name for a comparison.

D: This is the date your current plan ends. After this point you'll be rolled onto a tariff chosen by your supplier, which could cost you more. You should switch again onto a fixed plan at this point to avoid overpaying. Standard plans or rollover tariffs do not have exit fees.

E: If your plan has an exit fee, you may need to pay the stated amount if you switch to another plan before your current plan ends.

From 49 days before your plan's end date, this fee is waivered.

F: This your annual usage in kilowatt hours. This is usually estimated based on previous meter readings. Uswitch can use this figure to calculate how much you would pay for the next 12 months on different plans.

G: Your electricity supply number (MPAN) and gas supply number (MPRN) are displayed at the bottom of your bill. Your MPAN is the one starting with an S, and the MPRN is simply a string of 10 numbers.

How do I pay my EDF Energy bill?

How you pay your gas and electricity bill will depend on your chosen payment method. If you have paperless billing and an online account, you can pay your bill online.

If you have opted for "pay on receipt", than you can pay your bill by sending payment by post, or in person at the post office or at a Payzone facility.

You can also pay over the telephone by contacting EDF Energy directly.