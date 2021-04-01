EDF recently implemented a price rise of about 9% for standard variable tariff customers. EDF's price rise was announced in February 2021 and came into effect on 1 April.

Compare and switch energy today Want to switch to a cheaper deal? Run an energy comparison to get started. Your postcode

EDF price rise in 2021

EDF energy tariffs are subject to Ofgem's energy price cap, just like the majority of energy suppliers operating in the UK. The price cap sets the maximum rate suppliers can charge for average use on standard variable or default tariffs - which are typically the most expensive type of energy plan.

Ofgem announced a price cap rise in February 2021, coming into effect from April 2021. The new maximum rate that suppliers can charge for average usage is now £1,138 per year.

In line with the price cap increase, EDF announced a 9% price rise on its Standard (Variable) tariff to come into effect on 1 April 2021. This means the average customer on a standard variable tariff from EDF will now pay £1,138 a year - an average price rise of £96 per year.

EDF's price rise will only affect customers on the supplier's Standard (Variable) tariff. If you're on a fixed tariff from EDF or any other supplier, the price you pay per unit of energy will remain fixed until the plan ends - after this it's likely you'll be automatically rolled onto a standard variable tariff if you don't shop around and switch to a better deal.

Previous changes to EDF energy prices

In October 2020, EDF reduced prices on its standard variable tariffs by 7%.

The price drop was in response to energy regulator Ofgem's price cap reduction from £1,127 to £1,042.

EDF's standard variable tariff customers previously saw a 1% price drop in April 2020, also as a result of the falling price cap. Additionally, those on prepayment meters saw their bills fall to an average of £1,199, again due to Ofgem's price cap drop.

Prior to these reductions, EDF has usually raised its prices, especially over the past couple of years:

In August 2018, EDF raised its prices by 6%, around a £70 increase for those on standard variable tariffs

In June 2018, EDF raised its standard variable tariff dual fuel rates by 1.4%, which constituted a £16 rise for customers

Do I need to do anything about the EDF price rise?

All customers with a standard variable tariff plan from EDF will be impacted by this change (about 40% of its current customer base). If this is you, you can shop around for a better deal and switch before the price rise comes into effect.

If you've never switched energy before, read our step-by-step energy switching guide.

Here's a list of the latest cheap energy deals you can compare and switch to with Uswitch:

Based on average bill sizes for a medium energy user on a dual fuel plan paying by monthly direct debit, and averaged across all regions. This information is updated hourly with energy plans which are available to switch to through Uswitch. To appear in this table, plans must be available in at least 7 of the 14 regions.

If you are on EDF's standard plan, then you should at the very least switch to its cheapest fixed plan or look to switch to a new supplier.

If you're already on a fixed plan from EDF, your rates will stay the same for the remainder of the contract. But remember that you'll automatically be rolled onto a standard variable tariff when your fixed deal ends, which could offer worse value. You can switch to a cheaper deal around 49 days before your plan ends without having to pay an exit fee.

Which energy suppliers have changed their prices in 2021?

Following the price cap review in February 2021, many energy suppliers raised their prices in line with the new cap level.

EDF was the first of the big 6 energy suppliers to announce a price rise after the announcement of the new cap level.

You can read about previous price changes from the rest of the big six below:

If you’re with any of the above suppliers, you should consider switching your energy now to help you save on your energy bills.