If you're confused by your energy bill, you're not alone. — energy suppliers are often regarded as having the most complicated bills out there

We’ve taken a sample E.ON energy bill and shown you where you'll find the key information.

This may not look exactly like your bill but, as long as your bill is recent, the general format should follow yours.

The main info on your E.ON bill

Charges, balance and credit / QR code

A: This is an example QR code you would find on your bill. Your bill's unique code contains information about your tariff and usage. Apps such as Uswitch's "Switching Made Simple" app can scan this code, compare your current bill, and inform you if there are cheaper deals to switch to.

B: Your balance will inform you if you're in debit or credit to E.ON. Knowing this can be a good indicator of whether or not your direct debit is at the right level to cover your energy usage.

If you're amounting credit (CR) during winter months, it's likely you should be paying a lower direct debit amount. If you're in debit to your supplier in summer months, you'll accrue an even larger debt as you head into winter when your usage increases. Your supplier may automatically increase your direct debit amount in this instance.

Supplying regular meter readings keeps your balance as accurate as possible.

Plan details and annual usage

This example is for an economy 7 electricity meter — gas would follow the same format on a different page

C: Your tariff name could quickly flag whether or not you're on your supplier's often expensive default tariff (standard variable tariff). E.ON's standard variable tariff is called "E.ON Energy Plan". You'll also need your current tariff's name for a comparison.

D: This is the date your current plan ends. After this point you'll be rolled onto a tariff chosen by your supplier, which could cost you more. You should switch again onto a fixed plan at this point to avoid overpaying. Standard plans or rollover tariffs do not have an exit fee.

E: If your plan has an exit fee, you may need to pay the stated amount if you switch to another plan before your current plan ends. If you switch from 49 days before your plan's end date, you won't be charged exit fees.

F: This is your annual usage in kilowatt hours. This is usually estimated based on previous meter readings. Uswitch can use this figure to calculate how much you would pay for the next 12 months on different plans.

In this particular example, there are two figures that make up the total. This is the night and day electricity split for an economy 7 meter.

G: Your electricity supply number (MPAN) and gas supply number (MPRN) are displayed in the right hand column of your gas or electricity bill. Your MPAN is the one starting with an S, and the MPRN is simply a string of 10 numbers.

If you want even more info about what's on your energy bill, check out our Energy bills explained page.