Fixed energy tariffs are a type of gas and electricity tariff that provide a locked-in rate per kilowatt hour for a designated term (usually one year or more). Also called fixed rate plans, these tariffs protect households from energy price rises.

Which fixed plans are currently available through Uswitch?

As more and more households discover the appeal of freezing their energy bills, suppliers respond by offering fixed rate deals that are more and more competitive. The table below highlights the cheapest fixed price plans currently available to switch through with Uswitch.

Based on average bill sizes for a medium energy user on a dual fuel plan paying by monthly direct debit, and averaged across all regions.

What is a fixed price energy tariff?

Read the transcript Amy: So, it says I’m on a standard tariff. I’ve heard about fixed tariffs. What’s the difference between those? Tom: So, a standard tariff is an ongoing tariff where the rates can change, there’s no guarantee about how much you’ll pay, and it will go on forever as long as you want to stay on it. A fixed tariff has two key elements. So first of all, do you remember when we spoke about your unit rate? Amy: Yes. Tom: That unit rate is fixed. So, the price you pay per unit of energy, or indeed the standing charge, has to be constant throughout the term of the tariff. The other element of it is that there is a length to that tariff. So, you sign up to it and you are told how long the tariff lasts for, and there will be an end date. So, if you look at your bill here, it says here ‘your end date’, and you can see here that you have no end date. That’s because you’re on a standard tariff. If you were on a fixed tariff, which would provide you with the security of knowing that your unit rates aren’t going to go up, and if you continue using the same amount of gas and electricity your bills won’t go up, then there would be an end date here. It’s important to pay attention to that because when the tariff ends, you’ll typically be automatically transferred on to a less competitive tariff, such as your standard tariff. Amy: Right so if it gets to the end of that, can I renew the fixed tariff? Tom: You can move on to another fixed tariff. The supplier may be offering the same rate, it may be offering a higher rate, it may even be offering lower rates on a different fixed tariff. But yes, the key thing to do is do a comparison, get yourself on to a fixed tariff because they tend to be cheaper, and then when that fixed tariff comes to an end, come back and find the next fixed tariff. Keep doing that. You only have to do it once every 12-18 months depending on how long your tariff is fixed for, but it means that you’ll never have to pay higher charges than you need to. Amy: Okay, great!

How do fixed energy tariffs work?

Fixed price gas and electricity tariffs guarantee that the cost of your energy will not go up for a set amount of time. The most common fixed rate tariffs last for 12 months. If you shop around you might also be able to find two or even three year fixed energy deals, which give you peace of mind for even longer.

It is important to note that selecting a fixed price energy plan does not mean you will be paying the same amount for your energy bill each month. Your energy unit rates are frozen, so if you are on a fixed plan and you use more energy one month than another, the bills you will receive will differ accordingly. However, the rate you pay for each unit of energy will be frozen for the duration of the contract.

Fixed price energy deals offer the protection of fixed prices and competitive market rates. They often appeal to those looking for a medium or short term solution to avoiding energy price rises and offer great value.

On the other hand, fixed price energy can also be more expensive than the cheapest online energy tariffs, particularly if you are considering a long term deal. Fixed price plans also sometimes include an early exit fee, which you will have to pay if you decide to switch tariff before the end of your contract.

If you’re considering switching to a long term deal, i.e. one that fixes your unit rates for at least 18 months, selecting a fixed price gas and electricity tariff might be a gamble. If energy prices rise you stand to make some big savings, but if they don't, you could end up paying over the odds and faced with an early exit fee should you decide to switch.

Why do I need to know when my fixed price plan ends?

The date your fixed price energy plan ends should certainly be one that's marked in your diary, for a whole host of reasons. Our video explains why.

Read the transcript Hi! If you’re on a fixed rate tariff, the date it ends is one you definitely need to put in your diary. Here’s why. With a fixed rate tariff, the fee you pay per unit of energy, and the daily standing charge, are set in stone for the duration of the plan. When your fixed plan comes to an end, it’s likely you’ll be rolled onto a standard plan. Standard plans are often more expensive than fixed plans and normally are variable, meaning you have the risk that energy fees can go up or down. This means that your bills could increase and you end up paying more for the same energy. It's a good option to lock in a fixed rate around the same as - or cheaper than - the rate you’re paying now to save more and maintain your peace of mind. When does my fixed plan end? Your fixed plan will end on a set date, but you don’t need to wait until then to switch. You can move to a new plan 49 days before your current plan ends without paying an exit fee. Your supplier should let you know when your plan is coming to an end, but you don't have to wait to receive the reminder. If you’re within the 49-day limit, you can still check your bill or run a comparison. What are you waiting for? How easy is it to switch? It generally takes 21 days to switch, but the process can be quicker. You won’t be charged twice or be without an energy supply at any point, so your switch should be completed without any issues. And remember, switching the plan you’re on doesn't always mean changing the supplier - if you’re happy with the supplier you’re with, they might have a cheaper tariff available you can switch to, rather than their default plan. To find a new fixed rate, use Uswitch to make sure you’re getting a deal that matches your needs. Go to uswitch.com to get started.

What should I do when my fixed price plan ends?

When your fixed plan is about to end, the first thing to do is find out which plan your supplier will be moving you to. This may be your supplier's 'Standard' plan, although some suppliers may offer you the chance to fix your prices again.

Standard energy plans are among the most expensive in the market and there are usually cheaper plans available. If you're offered the chance to fix your prices again, you may wish to take it, if you are willing to pay above-average prices in return for security against potential price rises in the future.

Once you know what energy plan you're being moved to:

compare all available energy plans online and find out how your new plan compares to other deals.

switch your gas and electricity supplier if you find that you could be saving money with another energy supplier.

For an updated list of fixed price plans coming to an end in the coming weeks, visit our fixed rate plans guide and scroll to the bottom of the page.

Should I fix my energy prices?

It's up to you whether to choose fixed price energy or not. Fixed price energy tariffs can be a fantastic option, offering security at the very least, and fantastic savings when you switch at the right time.

However, as mentioned above, fixed energy deals are a gamble, very much like a fixed mortgage. However, rather than hedging your bets against interest rate rises, fixed energy prices allow you to bet on future energy price rises.

If you use our online tool to find a fixed price tariff, it's possible it could cost more than your current variable plan. However, many fixed price energy plans offer better value, and even the slightly more expensive options will save you money if energy prices rise in the near future.

Case study "Thanks to a friend’s suggestion I first used Uswitch to switch my energy provider last year. I was pleasantly surprised by how simple the process was. I loved that all I had to do was pick the deal I wanted and everything else would be taken care of. There was no disruption in service, and I was paying about £20 less every month on a fixed plan." Charles, Uswitch customer

How else can I control my energy prices?

The simplest way to ensure your energy costs don’t go up, whether you choose fixed price energy or not, is to control your usage. Whether prices go up or down, if you can reduce your usage you will always be in control of your energy bills.

The simplest changes can be made around the home. Checking for draughts around windows and doors is simple, and installing draught proofing is cheap and easy to do. It will also save you a lot of money, with an estimated 30% of heat in the home lost through draughts. The most common culprits are around doors and windows, but you should also check floorboards, loft hatches and letterboxes.

Other simple changes include dropping the thermostat by just one degree and checking your timers are accurately set up, particularly after the clocks go forward or backward. We have a handy selection of energy saving guides here.

You could also consider purchasing a smart thermostat. These devices allow you to control your heating remotely and in some cases even adapt your home’s temperature to best suit your needs, without you having to lift a finger. The data a smart thermostat provides should also enable you to work out the most energy efficient way to heat your home as well as save money.

Another way to cut your usage is to generate your own energy. Solar panels or wind turbines allow you to generate your own energy which you can then use, reducing your overall energy consumption.