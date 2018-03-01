If you're having trouble making heads or tails of your SSE energy bill, don't worry, Uswitch is here to help

The main info on your SSE bill

This SSE sample bill may not look exactly like yours (bill info varies based on your meter type and method of payment), but the format will be similar.

Balance

A: Your balance will inform you if you're in debit or credit to SSE. Knowing this can be a good indicator of whether or not your direct debit is at the right level to cover your energy usage.

If you're amounting credit (CR) during winter months, it's likely you should be paying a lower direct debit amount. If you're in debit to your supplier in summer months, you'll accrue an even larger debt as you head into winter when your usage increases. Your supplier may automatically increase your direct debit amount in this instance.

Supplying regular meter readings keeps your balance as accurate as possible.

Plan info, QR code and meter information

B: This is an example QR code you would find on your bill. Your bill's unique code contains information about your tariff and usage. Apps such as Uswitch's "Switching Made Simple" app can scan this code, compare your current bill, and inform you if there are cheaper deals to switch to.

C: Your tariff name could quickly flag whether or not you're on your supplier's often expensive default tariff (standard variable tariff). SSE's standard variable tariff is called "Standard". You'll also need your current tariff's name for a comparison.

D: If your plan has an exit fee, you may need to pay the stated amount if you switch to another plan before your current plan ends. If you switch from 49 days before your plan's end date, you won't be charged exit fees.

E: This is the date your current plan ends. After this point you'll be rolled onto a tariff chosen by your supplier, which could cost you more. You should switch again onto a fixed plan at this point to avoid overpaying. Standard plans or rollover tariffs do not have an exit fee.

F: This is your annual usage in kilowatt hours. This is usually estimated based on previous meter readings. Uswitch can use this figure to calculate how much you would pay for the next 12 months on different plans.

G: Your electricity supply number (MPAN) and gas supply number (MPRN) are displayed Within your electricity and gas usage sections of your bill; they also appear at the bottom right hand side of these pages. Your MPAN is the one starting with an S, and the MPRN is simply a string of 10 numbers.