Warm Homes Social Housing Fund: free council home repairs & upgrades

How to check if your home is included

There’s no method by which you can easily check to see if your home will be included in energy efficiency upgrades through the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund scheme. In most cases, you will be contacted directly by your landlord, housing association or local authority if your home has been chosen to receive energy efficiency upgrades.

However, if you rent through your local authority or a housing association, you can do a little research to see if it’s likely you may be eligible to get an upgrade. First, check your council house’s EPC rating using GOV.UK’s energy certificate finder – if it’s rated D or lower then your house is eligible.

Next, check both Challenge Fund and Strategic Partnership lists of successful applicants on GOV.UK to see if your landlord has successfully applied to be part of the Warm Homes Social Housing Fund Wave 3 scheme. If it has, it’s likely that information about its warm homes strategy has been published on its website and may include additional details such as many houses it plans to retrofit and what criteria it will use to determine which houses will be selected for improvements. If you can’t find it, look for a section on home improvements – in the case of local authorities, this is likely to be within the dedicated council housing part of the website.

Timelines and what tenants can expect

The Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund has been rolled out in so-called ‘Waves’ since it was launched under a different name (Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund) in 2021. After processing applications for funding, the project allocated £1.29 billion to 144 projects nationwide, which will fund energy efficiency retrofit projects from 2025 to September 2028.

This means you may be contacted at any time during this period to be informed that your home has been chosen to receive energy-efficiency upgrades.

Once contacted, the process will broadly follow this timeline:

Home survey – the contractor carrying out the work will visit your home to inspect your property and discuss with you what upgrades will be carried out. They should also explain what they’ll be doing, what access they need, what kind of disruption you should expect (e.g. temporary loss of power or water) and how long the work should take to complete. Stay informed – check with your landlord regularly for information about the retrofitting. This may involve attending meetings, reading information and checking websites for updates. Be prepared – in the days running up to the work starting, clear the areas where the upgrades are being carried out as well as any surrounding areas. Cover furniture and other items with protective sheets if necessary. Consider moving out temporarily – if the required work is likely to be highly disruptive and take longer than a day to complete, consider moving to temporary alternative accommodation like a friend or family member Learn how things work – once the work is completed, the contractor should demonstrate what they’ve done and, where applicable, how to use any new controls or systems.

Free repairs and maintenance responsibilities

Should you run into a problem with any energy efficiency upgrade, then your first port of call should be to check your tenancy agreement or housing association repairs and maintenance policy for confirmation of what you and your landlord’s responsibilities are. Broadly speaking, your landlord is usually responsible for the following repairs:

Structure and exterior condition of the property, including walls, roof, windows, window frames and stairs

Pipes (gas, water and sewage) and guttering

Central heating system

Sinks, baths and toilets (minus the seats unless they’re specially adapted).

This would cover most energy efficiency improvements – your landlord will be covered by the contractor’s guarantee, but it is their responsibility to repair any faulty upgrades. In addition, all SHF-funded upgrades must comply with PAS 2035 retrofit standards, which means your landlord or housing association is also responsible for monitoring their performance and ensuring existing systems (such as ventilation and heating) continue to meet safety and efficiency standards.

Remember, too, your own obligations under your tenancy agreement. Free council house repairs don’t usually extend to those required because of deliberate damage, neglect or misuse on your part. The Housing Ombudsman has a useful guide to repairs and responsibilities for tenants.