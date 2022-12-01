Uswitch announces launch of new mobile app Utrack

Uswitch has announced the launch of a brand new mobile app, Utrack, which has been developed to help customers track their energy usage more easily and change their habits to check their energy use, reduce it wherever possible and therefore manage their energy bills more easily.
The app is available to download for Android users now and will be available to download for iOS users from December 2022. It replaces the existing Uswitch app.
The features that will be available at launch are:
It is hoped that the app will aid energy users throughout the UK in navigating their way through the ongoing energy market crisis and wider cost of living challenges.