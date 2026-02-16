February 2026 energy price cap: how much is it likely to be?
The energy price cap is repriced four times a year. It determines how much suppliers are allowed to charge certain customers for each unit of gas and electricity they use, and it’s become a useful shorthand for whether energy bills are going up or down (although there’s much more nuance to bill prices than that). That means there’s always a lot of interest in whether the price cap will increase or decrease.
The first price cap for 2026 will come into effect in April. But how much is it likely to be?
Why is this price cap different?
This price cap is unusual in that we can be almost certain it’s going to come down from its current level of £1,758 per year for average use dual fuel households on standard variable tariffs paying by Direct Debit. This is because the government has pledged to take an average of £150 off customers’ bills from 1 April. This will be achieved by removing certain green levies from bills:
- Energy Company Obligation: this will end on 21 March 2026 and will cut a typical dual fuel household's energy bill by £62 a year
- Renewables Obligation: this will be partly funded by the government until March 2029, reducing a typical dual fuel household's energy bill by £92 a year.
What are the latest predictions for the February 2026 price cap?
In theory, an average reduction of £150 would bring the price cap level down to £1,608.
However, wholesale prices, which usually dictate where the price cap is set, have been relatively high during this price cap’s assessment period, so this is likely to offset the reduction. We don’t know how much it would offset it by, though.
For what it’s worth (bearing in mind usual price cap unpredictability), British Gas currently thinks it will be set at £1,645 per year.
|Price cap level
|Annual energy cost for an average usage medium-sized household paying by Direct Debit
|1st October to 31st December (2025)
|£1,755
|1st January to 31st March (2026)
|£1,758
|1st April to 30th June (2026) (British Gas prediction)
|£1,645
Who will benefit from a potential price cap reduction?
The price cap going up or down generally affects customers on standard variable tariffs. This covers about 22 million households across the UK.
However, the government has been clear that this reduction should include customers who are on fixed deals as well.
How much will I save?
Remember: this isn't a blanket £150 reduction for all customers. The removal of the green levies will be seen in a reduction of unit rates for electricity and gas as follows:
- Electricity reduced by 3.37p per kWh (3.54p including VAT)
- Gas reduced by 0.31p per kWh (0.35p including VAT).
The actual amount customers will save will therefore be influenced by how much energy they use.
What should I do?
It’s important to remember that customers who might be waiting for the £150 reduction to come into effect in April can actually save now. There are deals on the market at the moment whose average annual cost is even cheaper than the £1,645 that British Gas is currently predicting.
If you’re on a standard variable tariff or a fixed deal with less than 49 days to go, you can switch without incurring exit fees, so you should run an energy comparison now. If you’re on a fixed deal, you’re already saving and you’ll save even more from 1 April - your supplier should directly communicate any changes to your bills.
Run an energy comparison
Click here to compare energy prices and get started on your energy switch.