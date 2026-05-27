UK energy bills confirmed to rise by 13% from July

Ofgem has today confirmed that the energy price cap will increase by 13% for the period from 1 July to 30 September. This is the largest percentage increase of the price cap since 2024.

For an average usage customer on a standard variable tariff paying by Direct Debit, this means an annual energy bill would increase from £1,641 to £1,862 per year.

This is the first indication of the effect the war in the Middle East, which has caused wholesale energy prices to spike, is having on UK energy prices.

Why is the price cap going up?

The war in the Middle East has closed a key part of the global gas pipeline in the Strait of Hormuz. Supply delays and interruptions have therefore caused wholesale gas prices to go up, which means overall energy prices in the UK have increased because the price of gas usually determines the price of electricity.

The current price cap came into effect on 1 April, which is after the war began, but it had been locked in before the war started, so it was still priced relatively low.