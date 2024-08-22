2026 gas and electricity price forecast
Gas and electricity prices forecast 2026
In 2026, gas and electricity prices were expected to be lower than in 2025. However, with ongoing conflict in the Middle East, wholesale gas prices have spiked. This filtered through to customers' bills in July and probably last for the rest of 2026.
January to April 2026: the price cap and government energy bill reductions
With wholesale prices stable at the start of the year and the government pledging to bring down bills by an average of £150 in April, the price cap which runs from 1 April to 30 June was announced in February at £1,477 per year for an average use household paying by Direct Debit.
The £150 average reduction was achieved by the removal of green levies and costs related to energy efficiency schemes from customers' bills. This filtered through into a reduction in unit rates for electricity and gas, meaning that those whose energy usage is higher will likely save more, and vice versa.
April-July 2026 and beyond: conflict in the Middle East
However, three days after the April price cap was announced on 25 February, the United States and Israel conducted missile strikes on Iran, which has led to a spike in wholesale gas prices. Energy tariff prices went up as a result.
While the April price cap drop was already locked in, the next one for the period from 1 July to 30 September increased significantly (by 13%) due to these wholesale spikes.
The rest of 2026 is likely to see similarly high energy prices. With the conflict ongoing, the price cap is currently (as of July 2026) expected to increase in October. However, with a new prime minister in Andy Burnham promising to focus on the cost of living and already announcing policies to bring energy bills down, the overall rise (or fall) is yet to be determined.
Why are energy prices so high?
Several factors can cause suppliers' gas and electricity prices to go up or down, but it usually comes down to the wholesale price of gas. This is because the UK is more dependent on gas imports than on generating its own energy, which means it is more susceptible to wholesale price changes than other countries.
Factors such as global conflicts affect the price of gas
Wars in oil-rich countries and conflicts between countries over gas pipelines can impact wholesale prices. For example, wholesale gas prices in the UK are spiking in 2026 because of the US/Israel-Iran conflict. In the past, temporary spikes have also been triggered by industrial action at power plants and fuel transport issues.
Importantly, while these spikes affect energy bills, they don't usually affect the supply of gas and electricity, which has remained constant in the UK throughout these conflicts.
The UK is reliant on gas, which also sets the price of electricity
The majority of households across the UK still use gas to heat their homes, so there is still high demand for it.
However, the UK electricity pricing market is dictated by the cost of the most expensive electricity generation method - because gas-fired power plants generate much of the UK's electricity, gas sets the price of electricity 98% of the time.
Other countries don't have this problem - France, for example, gets most of its power from nuclear sources, so gas only sets its electricity pricing 7% of the time.
When will energy prices change?
Energy prices will change once more in 2026 when the price cap is updated in October.
Given the energy market volatility discussed above, it's difficult to make any predictions about energy prices. It's best to stay as close as possible to market developments so you have the most up-to-date information.
Here are the latest predictions according to an average taken from British Gas, E.ON Next and EDF's predictions.
|Price cap level
|Annual energy cost for an average usage medium-sized household paying by Direct Debit
|1 July to 30 September 2025
|£1,720 (old TDCVs)
|1 October to 31 December 2025
|£1,755 (old TDCVs)
|1 January to 31 March 2026
|£1,758 (old TDCVs)
|1 April to 30 June 2026
|£1,477 (new TDCVs)
|1 July to 30 September 2026
|£1,663 (new TDCVs)
|1 October to 31 December 2026 (British Gas/EDF/E.ON Next average prediction)
|£1,732* (new TDCVs)
|1 January to 31 March 2027 (British Gas/EDF/E.ON Next average prediction)
|£1,828* (new TDCVs)
|1 April to 30 June 2027 (British Gas/EDF/E.ON Next average prediction)
|£1,808* (new TDCVs)
*Based on supplier predictions as of 7 August 2026
What's the average UK energy bill?
There's no such thing as an "average" UK energy bill because everyone's unit rates and standing charges will differ slightly (by plan and by region), and everyone's energy usage is different.
For the price cap that runs from 1 July to 30 September 2026, the average UK energy bill looks like this.
|Number of bedrooms
|Gas usage (kWh)
|Electricity usage (kWh)
|Estimated average annual dual fuel energy bill
|Estimated average monthly dual fuel energy bill
|Low
|1-2
|6,000
|1,600
|£1,172.30
|£97.69
|Medium
|3-4
|9,500
|2,500
|£1,663.84
|£138.65
|High
|5+
|14,000
|3,800
|£2,332.12
|£194.34
Estimated bill calculated by multiplying the kWh usage by the current average unit rates and adding current average standing charges:
- 7.33p per kWh for gas
- 29.04p per day for gas standing charge (£106 per year)
- 26.11p per kWh for electricity
- 57.19p per day for electricity standing charge (£208.74 per year)
What are the average UK energy unit rates and standing charges?
For the price cap that runs from 1 July to 30 September 2026, the average unit rates and standing charges are:
|Electricity
|Gas
|Unit rates
|26.11p per kWh
|7.33p per kWh
|Standing charges
|57.19p per day
|29.04p per day
How can we make energy cheaper?
Reducing energy bills is a key priority for the government. Two of the main things it's looking at are:
- Reduce the UK reliance on gas by finding alternative ways for customers to heat their homes via technology like heat pumps
- Make more of renewable energy - while the UK is good at generating wind and solar energy, it's less good at storing it to take up the slack when needed.
Is it worth comparing gas and electric prices?
Yes - if you're on a standard variable tariff, you can almost certainly make savings by switching to a fixed deal.
It's a good idea to run an energy comparison to see what's available (whether you decide to switch to a fixed deal or stay on a standard variable tariff). There are deals available which could save around £200 based on the current price cap, which would then save even more if the price cap goes up in the next few months.
Otherwise, the best option is to try and manage energy usage around the home in order to keep bills as low as possible. Uswitch's mobile app can help.
I've never switched energy before - how does it work?
It's a simple process to switch energy supplier. Here's what you need to hand:
- Your postcode
- Your plan name.
That's it! We'll do the rest, including comparing top deals in your area, and providing savings figures, customer ratings, and the ability to filter by preferences including green plans and more.
For step-by-step instructions on how to switch energy suppliers after a price rise, read our dedicated guide about how to switch supplier for gas and electricity here.
Run an energy comparison
Click here to compare energy prices and get started on your energy switch.