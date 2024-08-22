Gas and electricity prices forecast 2026

In 2026, gas and electricity prices were expected to be lower than in 2025. However, with ongoing conflict in the Middle East, wholesale gas prices have spiked. This filtered through to customers' bills in July and probably last for the rest of 2026.

January to April 2026: the price cap and government energy bill reductions

With wholesale prices stable at the start of the year and the government pledging to bring down bills by an average of £150 in April, the price cap which runs from 1 April to 30 June was announced in February at £1,477 per year for an average use household paying by Direct Debit.

The £150 average reduction was achieved by the removal of green levies and costs related to energy efficiency schemes from customers' bills. This filtered through into a reduction in unit rates for electricity and gas, meaning that those whose energy usage is higher will likely save more, and vice versa.

April-July 2026 and beyond: conflict in the Middle East

However, three days after the April price cap was announced on 25 February, the United States and Israel conducted missile strikes on Iran, which has led to a spike in wholesale gas prices. Energy tariff prices went up as a result.

While the April price cap drop was already locked in, the next one for the period from 1 July to 30 September increased significantly (by 13%) due to these wholesale spikes.

The rest of 2026 is likely to see similarly high energy prices. With the conflict ongoing, the price cap is currently (as of July 2026) expected to increase in October. However, with a new prime minister in Andy Burnham promising to focus on the cost of living and already announcing policies to bring energy bills down, the overall rise (or fall) is yet to be determined.