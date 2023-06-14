Uswitch and So Energy launch exclusive fixed deal cheaper than the price cap

The deal is priced at £2,047 per year for households with average energy consumption - £27 per cheaper than the July-October 2023 price cap level of £2,074.

As wholesale energy prices have rocketed over the past two years, there have been virtually no fixed deals available for customers to sign up to, leaving them at the mercy of the price cap. Now, though, this deal has become available at a lower cost than the price cap.

It is available to new customers currently with any supplier who have already signed up to receive alerts for exclusive deals. It could then be offered to all Uswitch customers. Existing So Energy customers can access the same fixed deal directly.

Natalie Mathie, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “Most of the fixed energy deals currently available are for existing customers only, so the fact that we can offer this to new customers is an encouraging sign that competition is returning to the market.

“At £2,047 for the average household paying by direct debit, this is reasonably priced compared to the upcoming July price cap and could be worth considering.

“Signing up to a fixed deal means locking in price certainty for the duration of the fix, although your bill will still depend on how much energy you use.

“Those on standard variable tariffs will see energy costs change every three months with the price cap.

“As this is a limited deal, we don't expect it will be available for long - but we’re hopeful this will encourage more suppliers to make fairly priced deals for more customers available soon.”

Can I get the So Energy deal now?

Customers can get the So Energy deal if, as mentioned above, they have already signed up to exclusive deal alerts. If not, the deal may become available to all customers, but it is only available in limited quantities so this cannot be guaranteed. Customers who haven't signed up can still do so to receive alerts about potential future exclusive energy deals that may become available via Uswitch below.