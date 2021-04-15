Want to switch to a cheaper deal? Run an energy comparison to get started.

To compare So Energy prices and tariffs alongside other energy suppliers, type your postcode in the box and hit ‘Compare now’.

Based on So Energy customer reviews, the supplier won the top prize in the Best Transfer Process category.

So Energy scored four and a half out of five stars from its customers in Uswitch's most recent survey of more than 17,000 UK energy customers. So Energy's customer reviews were scored across categories such as overall satisfaction, value for money and how likely customers were to recommend So Energy.

About So Energy

So Energy is a small energy supplier offering green energy plans to households in the UK. All of the electricity supplied by So Energy is from renewable sources.

So Energy offers online account management with paperless billing to ensure its energy plans are even more green.

The supplier has signed up to the Energy Switch Guarantee, a set of 10 commitments that energy suppliers voluntarily adhere to in an effort to provide a reliable, hassle-free switch to customers. So Energy also offers the Warm Home Discount to eligible customers.

So Energy prices and tariffs

So Energy keeps things simple with just one fixed-rate tariff on offer at any one time.

The supplier also offers its Low Price Commitment, with an aim of providing one of the best-priced tariffs available from any supplier. Under the commitment, So Energy reviews the energy market across the UK and ensures it prices its fixed tariff within the chepeast 10% of all tariffs available.

How So Energy prices have changed

Like most UK energy suppliers, So Energy's prices are subject to Ofgem's energy price cap, which sets the maximum rate suppliers can charge for their standard variable or default tariffs.

In February 2021, a new price cap rate of £1,138 was announced. In reaction to this, So Energy raised prices on its So Out of Contract tariff by 4%, effective from April 2021. This means customers on this plan will pay an average of £1,035 - more than £100 below the price cap level.

So Energy renewable tariffs

All of the electricity supplied by So Energy comes from 100% renewable sources, backed by Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin (REGO) Certificates.

So Energy lets customers decide where their renewable energy is sourced from. Each year, So Energy customers can vote on whether they would like their energy sourced from wind, solar, hydroelectric, biomass or tidal sources. The supplier then makes agreements to source their energy according to each share of the votes, so customers know exactly where their green electricity is coming from.