So Energy started in 2015 as the quintessential small energy supplier, focusing on supplying customers through a small number of tariffs focusing on renewable energy.

It was acquired by ESB Energy during the summer of 2021. As of March 2026, So Energy supplies 0.9% of the UK's electricity customers and 1% of the UK's gas customers.

So Energy made headlines in 2023 when it became the first supplier, in collaboration with Uswitch, to launch a fixed deal for new customers to switch to since the energy market crisis began in 2021. This deal was priced lower than the level of the energy price cap and represented the first savings customers had been able to make for two years.

In 2026, So Energy won the Best Overall Improvement award in the Uswitch Energy Awards and is also one of Uswitch's accredited suppliers, which means it offers tariffs with proven green credentials or flexible benefits.