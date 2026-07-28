So Energy tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
So Energy is a small energy supplier offering green energy plans to households in the UK. All of the electricity supplied by So Energy is from renewable sources. In August 2021, it was acquired by ESB Energy but continues to operate under its own brand.
Why choose So Energy?
So Energy started in 2015 as the quintessential small energy supplier, focusing on supplying customers through a small number of tariffs focusing on renewable energy.
It was acquired by ESB Energy during the summer of 2021. As of March 2026, So Energy supplies 0.9% of the UK's electricity customers and 1% of the UK's gas customers.
So Energy made headlines in 2023 when it became the first supplier, in collaboration with Uswitch, to launch a fixed deal for new customers to switch to since the energy market crisis began in 2021. This deal was priced lower than the level of the energy price cap and represented the first savings customers had been able to make for two years.
In 2026, So Energy won the Best Overall Improvement award in the Uswitch Energy Awards and is also one of Uswitch's accredited suppliers, which means it offers tariffs with proven green credentials or flexible benefits.
Streamlined tariff options
So Energy offers one of each tariff type which helps to avoid confusion.
Decent energy efficiency product range
Solar panels and batteries and EV chargers are available from So Energy.
Good customer service
So Energy currently has a TrustPilot score of 4.4 out of 5.
Focus on sustainability
100% renewable electricity is offered as standard on all tariffs.
What's the So Energy contact number?
Customers can contact So Energy via:
- Phone on 0330 111 5050 (Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm)
- Webchat (Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm)
What tariffs are offered by So Energy?
So Energy is one of Uswitch's accredited suppliers, which means it offers tariffs with proven green credentials or flexible benefits.
At the time of writing (July 2026), So Energy offers four fixed, one standard variable and one tracker tariff.
- Fixed tariffs have set unit rates and standing charges for a fixed period of time, meaning that those who sign up to them have price certainty for that time
- The standard variable tariffs have unit rates and standing charges that will change four times a year based on Ofgem's energy price cap. They differ in terms of how green their energy is and whether they’re payable by Direct Debit or not, both of which affect how much they cost.
- EV tariffs are specifically designed to be used by electric vehicle owners. They typically offer a lower unit rate at night so vehicles can be charged at home more cheaply.
- Tracker tariffs rise and fall depending on either wholesale energy prices or the price cap (but are usually guaranteed to be lower than the price cap to avoid it becoming another standard variable tariff).
Does So Energy charge exit fees?
So Energy does charge exit fees on its fixed tariffs in line with other energy suppliers. As of July 2026, these are set at £50 to £95 per fuel.
So Energy renewable energy
All of the electricity supplied by So Energy comes from 100% renewable sources, backed by Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin (REGO) Certificates.
So Energy lets customers decide where their renewable energy is sourced from. Each year, So Energy customers can vote on whether they would like their energy sourced from wind, solar, hydroelectric, biomass or tidal sources. The supplier then makes agreements to source their energy according to each share of the votes, so customers know exactly where their green electricity is coming from.
So Energy reviews 2026
Most So Energy reviews are positive, with a few negative reviews coming as a result of technical problems during the switching process. As of July 2026, the supplier has a TrustPilot rating of 4.5 from over 30,000 reviews, with most comments praising its customer service in particular.
Can I get a smart meter with So Energy?
You can get a smart meter with So Energy if you don't already have one. Visit its website to book an installation appointment at no extra cost.
Does So Energy offer energy efficiency products?
So Energy offers a few energy efficiency products through various partnerships. Customers can get solar panels and boiler upgrades, and those in the North West and Yorkshire can get heat pumps installed.
FAQs
Does So Energy have an app?
So Energy does have a mobile app that can be downloaded to your phone to allow you to manage your energy account on the go. You can submit meter readings, check your energy usage or download your bills.
Which providers are similar to So Energy?
There are no energy providers which are specifically similar to So Energy, though any of the smaller suppliers (i.e. those outside the big six) will have comparable tariff and product offerings.
Is So Energy going bust?
It’s very unlikely that So Energy is going bust. However, the energy market remains unpredictable and there is a certain level of risk involved with any energy supplier. If any supplier were to go bust, supply would be unaffected so its customers wouldn’t lose access to energy.