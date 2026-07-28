Ecotricity tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Ecotricity is a renewable electricity and gas supplier, based in Stroud in Gloucestershire. It was founded by Dale Vince, who has been at the forefront of technological innovation to supply UK energy customers with truly renewable energy.
Why choose Ecotricity?
Ecotricity was founded in 1995 as the first green electricity supplier in the UK. It then went on to build the country's first megawatt windmill and first grid-scale solar park. It has also been a Which? Eco Provider for the past five years.
Ecotricity uses the money from customers' energy bills to research and create these green energy innovations - from building and maintaining renewable energy sources to developing energy storage solutions and a raft of other green ventures.
It also took the Best Customer Service award in the Small Supplier category in Uswitch's 2026 Energy Awards as a mark of its commitment to its customers.
Real commitment to renewable energy
Ecotricity was the first energy supplier to offer green energy and its drive to make Britain zero-carbon underpins everything it does.
Customers’ payments go into developing green projects
Eco-conscious customers can directly contribute to Britain's green capabilities by signing up to Ecotricity.
Highly rated, dedicated customer service
Ecotricity is rated first for customer service by the Citizens Advice Bureau, has a 4.2 TrustPilot rating and has a customer service team available seven days a week.
How do I contact Ecotricity?
Customers can contact Ecotricity by email via home@ecotricity.co.uk or by phone on 0345 555 7100.
What tariffs are offered by Ecotricity?
As of July 2026, Ecotricity tariffs are as follows:
- 1 Year Fixed EV - this is a fixed price time-of-use tariff which offers low-cost electricity from 12am-5am/1am-6am each night so customers can charge their electric vehicles more affordably
- Green Variable - this is Ecotricity’s standard variable tariff which isn’t capped by the price cap, allowing the supplier to invest more into new forms of renewable energy and other green projects
- Pay As You Go - this is Ecotricity’s prepayment tariff, which requires customers to top up a meter to use energy.
Is Ecotricity exempt from the price cap?
Ecotricity has been granted a permanent exemption from the price cap because it goes above and beyond when it comes to generating and supplying renewable energy to customers. This means that it can charge more than the price cap unit rate on its SVT as long as customers have actively chosen to be on it.
Does Ecotricity charge exit fees?
Ecotricity only applies exit fees to its fixed tariffs. As of July 2026, the 1-year fixed EV tariff has an exit fee of £100 per fuel.
Ecotricity renewable energy
Ecotricity’s stance on renewable energy is its most notable characteristic. They've been generating green electricity for 30 years at their wind and solar parks around Britain. Their gas is a mix of sustainable green and fossil gas, and they invest in direct carbon removal projects in Britain through the Carbon Bank. They also partner with a range of like-minded sustainable companies to encourage green and renewable practices across all areas of life.
Ecotricity 2026 reviews
As of July 2026, Ecotricity has a score of 4.2 on TrustPilot from over 6,500 reviews. Its customer service is usually praised, while some negative reviews focus on technical issues and perceived political divisions between customers and the company. It is also ranked first for customer service by the Citizens' Advice Bureau.
Can I get a smart meter with Ecotricity?
Ecotricity works with two partners which specialise in smart meter installation so customers who want a smart meter can get one (though there may be wait for an appointment in your area).
What are Ecotricity’s other products and services?
One of Ecotricity’s other services is their Smart Export Tariff (SET), which allows customers to sell excess electricity back to the grid with no exit fees or end date. This tariff is exclusive to Ecotricity customers and offers 16 pence per kWh for the extra electricity your solar panels or wind generation system feeds back into the grid.
Does Ecotricity offer energy efficiency products?
There is no specific energy efficiency product offering from Ecotricity. Its innovation lies mainly in the development of infrastructural projects like wind and sun parks around the country, as opposed to offering actual products for domestic customer use.
FAQs
Does Ecotricity have an app?
Ecotricity has an app that allows customers to submit meter readings, view their current and past statements, make payments, report meter problems and find emergency numbers in the event of a power cut.
Which providers are similar to Ecotricity?
There aren’t many providers similar to Ecotricity due to the uniqueness of its technological innovation in the renewable energy space. In that sense, the most similar provider may be EDF Energy, which is also at the forefront of renewable energy generation and development. Otherwise, Ecotricity’s tariffs are simple to understand and largely priced in line with the wholesale market and other providers, although, as noted, its standard variable option is not price capped.
Is Ecotricity going bust?
There is no indication that Ecotricity is going to go bust. However, the energy market is challenging and unpredictable at the moment and there is a certain level of risk to some suppliers - find out why in our energy market Q&A guide.