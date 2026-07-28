Ecotricity was founded in 1995 as the first green electricity supplier in the UK. It then went on to build the country's first megawatt windmill and first grid-scale solar park. It has also been a Which? Eco Provider for the past five years.

Ecotricity uses the money from customers' energy bills to research and create these green energy innovations - from building and maintaining renewable energy sources to developing energy storage solutions and a raft of other green ventures.

It also took the Best Customer Service award in the Small Supplier category in Uswitch's 2026 Energy Awards as a mark of its commitment to its customers.