Ecotricity scored five out of five stars in the 2021 customer satisfaction survey from Uswitch. Ecotricity reviews were collected by Uswitch and YouGov in the largest survey of its kind, with over 17,000 participants.

About Ecotricity

Ecotricity is a renewable electricity and gas supplier, based in Stroud in Gloucestershire.

Ecotricity offers just one plan each for gas and electricity, and uses the money from customers' energy bills to build and maintain renewable energy sources, develop energy storage and expand its electric vehicle charging network.

Ecotricity also offers its "Frack-Free Guarantee." Fracking is the term used for hydraulic fracturing, the controversial method of drilling into the Earth to pump in chemicals and water to release gasses trapped in the rock. The gas is collected and used to produce energy.

Ecotricity instead produces gas through "grass-fed green gasmills".

Learn more about Ecotricity in our Meet the Small Suppliers interview.

Ecotricity prices

Like most UK energy suppliers, Ecotricity's prices are subject to Ofgem's energy price cap, which sets the maximum rate suppliers can charge for their standard variable or default tariffs.