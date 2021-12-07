Eco Trends Report: Top trending eco hacks & products on TikTok

TikTok is home to over 800 million users around the world, many of whom use the platform to share their wisdom, opinions and best tips on all aspects of life.

If you’re looking for ways to live a greener life, it’s a great place to pick up some of the best eco hacks and eco product recommendations - whether it’s ways to reduce your carbon footprint or how to reuse everyday household products to reduce waste.

Curious about the top eco trends on the platform, we analysed TikTok data to reveal the most popular eco-friendly products and the most-watched eco hacks.

The Most Popular Eco-Hacks On TikTok

From how to make your own deodorant to using root veg ends to regrow food, we analysed the number of views for different hashtags relating to over 50 eco hacks, and then ranked them from the most to least viewed to reveal which were the most popular on TikTok.

Our research discovered the most popular eco-hack is creating plastic eco-bricks, with ‘how to’ videos amassing a whopping 19 million views on the platform. By using empty plastic bottles and filling them with unrecyclable plastics such as packaging, wrapping and plastic bags, you can send them off to be used for construction purposes and help to reduce the amount of plastic in landfill and the oceans.

Banana peel fertiliser is second on the list of top trending eco hacks, with a total of 8.3 million views. As a way of reducing and repurposing waste, you can store banana peel in a jar filled with water, then leave to rest for a week, and start watering your plants and vegetable patches and watch the magic happen.

Also in the top five environmentally-conscious tips are DIY paper envelopes using scrap pieces of paper, followed by reusable jars which have a total of 1.5 million views (and counting).

Top 20 Trending Eco-Hacks On TikTok