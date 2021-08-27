The districts with the most toxic landfills in England and Wales

With an ever-increasing need to dispose of waste, there are a lot of landfill sites dotted across the country, despite a desire to become more conscious of our carbon footprint. However, some are more hazardous than others, with many highly toxic landfills across the nation being described as ‘toxic timebombs’. But which districts in England and Wales are home to the most toxic landfills, rendering them most at risk? Keen to unveil the answer to this worrying question, the energy experts at Uswitch sought to analyse the locations of the hundreds of buried toxic landfills across England and Wales, measuring the number of toxic landfills against the land area of each district. From this, we can reveal which English and Welsh districts are sitting on the most toxic landfills per km². The districts in England with the most toxic landfills

The district of Sandwell in the West Midlands is revealed to be the area of England with the most toxic landfills per km². In total, Sandwell is home to 14 toxic landfills across the area of 85.56km², which equates to one toxic landfill per 6.11km². Also situated in the West Midlands, the district of Walsall is revealed to be the area in England with the second most toxic landfills in proportion to area. To be precise, Walsall was home to 15 toxic landfills across 103.97km², equating to one toxic landfill for every 6.93km² of area space. The district in England with the third most toxic landfills in proportion to area is Salford. Across the district’s area of 97.2km², there are 12 toxic landfills. This is equivalent to one toxic landfill per 8.1km² – the third highest figure. Halton, which can be found in Cheshire, is the district with the fourth most toxic landfills in proportion to area, with one toxic landfill for every 8.21km². Specifically, there are 11 toxic landfills situated across an area of 90.32km². Bolton District in Greater Manchester is home to the fifth most toxic landfills in proportion to area. Despite the district spanning an area of 139.79km², the 15 toxic landfills located in the area meant that there was one toxic landfill per 9.32km². The London borough of Barking and Dagenham is home to the sixth most toxic landfills per km², despite only having four toxic landfills in the area. This is largely due to the fact that the district is so small, spanning an area of just 37.78km². As a result, Uswitch found that there was one toxic landfill per 9.32km² in the district. The district of Manchester is home to the seventh most toxic landfills in proportion to area after our research revealed one toxic landfill for every 9.45km². Across the 115.65km² of area belonging to the district, there are 12 toxic landfills overall. Situated in south west Hertfordshire, Three Rivers District has the eighth most toxic landfills in proportion to area. Uswitch found that across the 88.82km² of area in the district, there were nine toxic landfills in total, which equates to one toxic landfill per 9.87km². Meanwhile, Suffolk’s Bury District is revealed to be home to the ninth most toxic landfills per km². Across the district’s 99.46km², you can find 10 toxic landfills, meaning that there is one for every 9.95km². Rounding off the top ten districts with the most toxic landfills in proportion to area is the London Borough of Bexley, where six toxic landfills are in the 64.32km² covered. This means that there is one toxic landfill for every 10.72km². The districts in Wales with the most toxic landfills