There are many elements that make a long car journey more endurable and enjoyable. The right playlist and company, decent service stations to stop off at, but at the heart of all the best car trips sit the snacks.
The right blend of car snacks can make or break a trip, and with 52% of Brits opting for a UK holiday this year and averaging 310 miles per trip, there’s never been a more important time to ace those snack choices.
So which snacks are god tier worthy and which should never be consumed on the move? View our hotly debated choices below and share your thoughts with us via social.
The God-Tier
The god-tier, the snacks that see your heart skip a beat when your friend pulls them out from their bag, the snacks that make a pile up on the M6 just about bearable. Werther’s Original, Wine Gums and Starburst are the ultimate road trip snacks. Crowd pleasers, individually wrapped and can be left for weeks on end in your glove box – what more could you want? Scotch eggs – easily eaten with one hand (the epitome of a driving snack), multiple flavours to choose from and accessible at almost all service stations.
The Top-Tier
Top-tier options, the snacks just short of perfection. Share bags and grab bags, we love them all. Whether it’s crisps or chocolate, we don’t care, as long as there’s a bag big enough for us to stuff our left hand into. Not the most practical, but oh so delicious, carrot sticks and hummus serve as our slight nod to ‘health’ on those long road trips. Boiled eggs (don’t @ us!) possibly the most controversial snack, but we stand by our choice. Boil at home, or pick up on the road, perhaps best for those solo car journeys.
The Mid-Tier
The mid-tier, or perhaps better known as the dependable tier, whilst the snacks in this section might not fill you with excitement, they’ll never let you down. Starting with the sweets, Mentos, Fruitella and Liquorice Allsorts, great for a group trip due to their shareability. Then we have Oreos, the chocolate biscuit that won’t melt the moment the temperature tops 20 degrees. And a moment for sausage rolls and pasties, which would both appear higher in our ranking if it wasn’t for those pesky flakes and crumbs!
The Lower-Tier
The lower-tier – to be honest, the less said the better… Flipz chocolate pretzels a great idea, until you dip your hand in after 20 minutes and all the chocolate has melted off. Same goes for Skittles - a long journey, with even the slightest hint of sunshine, and the rainbow has melted and they’re all stuck together. Chopped fruit might seem like a good idea, but the reality is dried out, brown fruit, with a sticky juice that you just know will end up on the seat or floor. Have you ever tried to open a Pepperami whilst driving? If you have, chances are you’ll understand our ranking choice.
“With summer 2020 officially all about the Staycation, we wanted to pull together THE definitive ranking for car snack choices. Whether you love or loathe our list, it’s clear everyone has a strong opinion when it comes to the perfect road trip snack. “Whilst it’s not illegal to eat behind the wheel, it’s important to remember to stay safe whilst driving and eating. Penalties could be issued if you are found to be driving without due care and attention, so consider pulling over to devour that scotch egg.”
Planning a road trip this summer, but in need of a new car insurance deal? Compare car insurance quotes today, or learn more through our helpful guides.
FAQs
How to plan a road trip?
The key factors to think about when planning a road trip include:
- Length of trip - How long you plan to go for in total, spend at each destination and spend driving between each destination
- Transport overseas - How you will get to the desired destination, e.g. via ferry or eurotunnel
- Required documentation - What documents are required to drive overseas and to visit each destination
- Fuel stops - How often you will need to stop to refuel your car, and planning where petrol stations are located along the way
- Desired destinations - Where you want to go and how many places you want to visit
- Climate - Check weather the weather conditions at the travel destination are suitable to drive in and ensure you’ll be equipped
- Protection - Ensuring you have cover such as car insurance, breakdown cover and travel insurance suitable for each destination
What should I inspect on my vehicle before a road trip?
Check your fuel level, tyres, battery, oil level, screen wash level, coolant level, lights, brakes and all electrical features. Whether going on a long journey or short one, it is always important to check these things regularly.
How to physically prepare for a road trip?
To prepare for a long journey, it’s important to make sure you have got enough sleep so you are not driving while tired. It’s also important you are hydrated and fuelled so you have the energy to drive. Additionally, you should physically prepare by planning any breaks you can take along the way, to re-fuel and rest.