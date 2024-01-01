Uswitch Amazon.co.uk Voucher Incentive Terms and Conditions (“Incentive Terms”) – Successful Home Insurance Sale
- The promoter of this incentive is Uswitch Limited of The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH (“Uswitch”).
- The incentive is open to all UK residents aged 18 years or over who purchase a combined buildings & contents home insurance policy via the Uswitch website between 00:01am 1 April 2023 and 11:59pm on 30 April 2024 except employees of Uswitch, Confused.com, their families, agents or any third party directly associated with administration of the prize draw. Residents of the Channel Islands and Northern Ireland are not eligible.
- The £20.00 Amazon.co.uk voucher incentive (the “Incentive”) is open to users of Uswitch’s website (“Users”). In order to be eligible to receive the Incentive, Users must be UK residents who are aged 18 years or over except employees of Uswitch, Confused.com, their families, agents or any third party directly associated with administration of the Incentive. Residents of the Channel Islands and Northern Ireland are not eligible. Only one Incentive per household.
- Uswitch will provide the Incentive to Users who take out a home insurance policy via the webpage https://www.uswitch.com/home-insurance/affiliates/ within the time specified in clause 2 by clicking the “Get a new quote” button and completing the journey. The Users will receive the Incentive, in the form of an Amazon.co.uk gift card, via the email address captured as part of the home insurance journey within 90 days of the completion of the User’s journey.
- Invitation Digital Limited (t/a Giftcloud) is responsible for administrating and rendering the Amazon.co.uk voucher incentive, wherein the User shall agree to Giftcloud’s terms and conditions in order to redeem the incentive.
- Subject to the below clause 7, for the purposes of this Incentive, a “sale” means the formation of a contract between the User and a supplier of insurance products purchased via Uswitch’s website.
- A sale shall be deemed completed when: (a) the User purchases a combined buildings & contents home insurance policy via a new quote; (b) Uswitch has received confirmation from the provider that the User’s sale has been completed; and (c) the User’s 14 day statutory “cooling off” period has expired. For the avoidance of doubt, editing or using a previously saved quote from your Confused.com account will not be eligible to receive the Incentive. For the avoidance of doubt, if the User completes their sale and the sale is subsequently cancelled by the User, or by the provider, the User will not be eligible to receive the Incentive. Uswitch estimates that receipt of the Incentive normally takes 4-8 weeks to complete.
- If a User’s sale does not complete, the User will not be eligible to receive the Incentive. Uswitch will not be liable to the User for any uncompleted sales caused by any technical failures of its website or otherwise, and whether any such failure is within the control of Uswitch or not.
- Uswitch reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any User it finds to be tampering or to have tampered with the operation of the promotion or Uswitch’s website, or to be acting in violation of the Incentive Terms or the Uswitch website terms of use, available at https://www.uswitch.com/about-us/terms-of-use/ (“Uswitch Website Terms of Use”).
- The Incentive is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no alternative is offered. Uswitch reserves the right to replace the voucher with an alternative incentive of equal or higher value at its sole discretion.
- The decision of Uswitch regarding any aspect of the Incentive is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into about it.
- Users are deemed to have accepted and agreed to be bound by these Incentive Terms and by any other requirements set out in the promotional material, upon entry. Uswitch reserves the right to refuse entry, or refuse to award the Incentive to User in breach of these Incentive Terms or the Uswitch Website Terms of Use.
- In the event of fraud, abuse, and/or an error affecting the proper operation of the Incentive, Uswitch reserves the right to end or suspend the Incentive; and amend these Incentive Terms.
- The Users’ data will be collected, stored and processed for the purposes of the Incentive in line with Uswitch’s privacy policy (https://www.uswitch.com/about-us/privacy-policy/). By entering the Incentive, the User agrees to receive correspondence from Uswitch in relation to the Incentive only.
- This Incentive is in no way endorsed or sponsored by Amazon.co.uk. By participating in this Incentive, you agree to a complete release of Amazon.co.uk from any liability and claims.
- The Incentive will be governed by English law and entrants to the incentive submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.