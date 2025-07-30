Airbnb insurance for hosts
Can I rent out my property as an Airbnb?
Yes, you can, but you’ll need to check a few things first. If you own your home, review your mortgage and lease terms to make sure you’re allowed to let it out short term. If you rent, you’ll need your landlord’s permission.
Some areas, like London, also have local rules about how many nights per year you can host. You may even need a license or to register with your local council.
It’s also your responsibility to keep the property safe. That means working smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and clear emergency exits.
And if you're renting your home out as a holiday home, don’t forget to tell HMRC if you earn more than the tax-free allowance from hosting.
Will standard home insurance cover my Airbnb property?
In most cases, no. Standard home insurance is designed for homeowners who live in their property full-time, not for people renting it out to guests.
That means your insurer might not cover you if something goes wrong during a booking, like accidental damage, theft, or injury. In fact, they could even cancel your policy if you haven’t told them you’re hosting.
So, if you’re listing your home or room on Airbnb, it’s worth looking into specialist Airbnb home insurance or short-term rental cover.
What insurance do Airbnb hosts need?
If you’re serious about hosting, it’s worth having the right insurance in place. Airbnb provides some protection, but it doesn’t cover everything. A good short-term rental insurance policy can fill the gaps.
Here are the key types of insurance to think about:
Buildings insurance
Buildings insurance covers the structure of your property, like walls, roof, and fixtures, if they’re damaged by things like fire, flood, or storm. If you already have a buildings policy, you’ll need to let your insurer know you’re hosting to stay covered.
Contents insurance
Contents insurance protects the stuff inside your home, like furniture, appliances, and soft furnishings. Many standard policies limit what they’ll pay out for guest-related damage, so look for cover that’s designed for Airbnb hosts.
Home emergency cover
Home emergency cover helps if something urgent breaks down, like your boiler, electrics, or plumbing while guests are staying. It means you can get repairs sorted quickly, with less stress for you and your visitors.
Accidental damage cover
Accidental damage cover helps in those moments when something gets broken or damaged by accident, such as spilling a drink on the carpet. Some home insurance policies offer this as an optional add-on.
Liability insurance
This kicks in if a guest gets injured or their property is damaged while staying in your home. Airbnb includes some liability protection, but it might be worth having your own cover in place for extra protection.
Loss of booking income
If guest damage makes your home unfit to host and you have to cancel bookings, some specialist policies will cover your lost income while you make repairs. That way, you’re not left out of pocket.
Does Airbnb provide insurance?
Airbnb offers free protection to all hosts under its AirCover for Hosts program. It includes two main types of cover:
- Host damage protection – up to $3 million for damage caused by guests, including to your home or belongings
- Host liability insurance – up to $1 million if a guest is hurt or their property is damaged during their stay
It’s a generous safety net, but it’s not a complete insurance policy. For example, it might not cover lost income, high-value items, or anything that happens outside the guest’s stay. That’s why it’s still important to have your own Airbnb home insurance in place.
Compare home insurance quotes
See a range of home insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch
FAQs
What is the average cost of Airbnb insurance?
The exact price of Airbnb insurance depends on your property size, location, how often you rent it out, and the level of cover you choose. But when taking out any kind of insurance, it's important to ensure you have the right level of cover in place.
How do I financially protect myself as an Airbnb owner?
To protect yourself financially, make sure you have the right insurance in place. Airbnb’s free cover is helpful, but a specialist policy can protect your home, contents, income, and liability more fully.
How can I keep my belongings secure if I rent my property as an Airbnb?
To keep your things safe, remove or lock away valuables, especially anything with sentimental or high financial value. You can also install a lockable cupboard or storage area for personal items and use a guest inventory to track what’s in the property.
Does Airbnb cover me if my home gets damaged?
Airbnb provides host damage protection of up to $3 million, but it may not cover every type of damage or all your belongings. It's best to have your own insurance to be fully protected.
Do I need to tell my insurer I’m using my home as an Airbnb?
Yes, absolutely. If you don’t let your insurer know you’re hosting, your home insurance could be invalid. Always check with them before listing your property on Airbnb.