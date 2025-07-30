Airbnb insurance for hosts

Can I rent out my property as an Airbnb?

Yes, you can, but you’ll need to check a few things first. If you own your home, review your mortgage and lease terms to make sure you’re allowed to let it out short term. If you rent, you’ll need your landlord’s permission.

Some areas, like London, also have local rules about how many nights per year you can host. You may even need a license or to register with your local council.

It’s also your responsibility to keep the property safe. That means working smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and clear emergency exits.

And if you're renting your home out as a holiday home, don’t forget to tell HMRC if you earn more than the tax-free allowance from hosting.

Will standard home insurance cover my Airbnb property?

In most cases, no. Standard home insurance is designed for homeowners who live in their property full-time, not for people renting it out to guests.

That means your insurer might not cover you if something goes wrong during a booking, like accidental damage, theft, or injury. In fact, they could even cancel your policy if you haven’t told them you’re hosting.

So, if you’re listing your home or room on Airbnb, it’s worth looking into specialist Airbnb home insurance or short-term rental cover.

What insurance do Airbnb hosts need?

If you’re serious about hosting, it’s worth having the right insurance in place. Airbnb provides some protection, but it doesn’t cover everything. A good short-term rental insurance policy can fill the gaps.

Here are the key types of insurance to think about:

Buildings insurance

Buildings insurance covers the structure of your property, like walls, roof, and fixtures, if they’re damaged by things like fire, flood, or storm. If you already have a buildings policy, you’ll need to let your insurer know you’re hosting to stay covered.

Contents insurance

Contents insurance protects the stuff inside your home, like furniture, appliances, and soft furnishings. Many standard policies limit what they’ll pay out for guest-related damage, so look for cover that’s designed for Airbnb hosts.

Home emergency cover

Home emergency cover helps if something urgent breaks down, like your boiler, electrics, or plumbing while guests are staying. It means you can get repairs sorted quickly, with less stress for you and your visitors.

Accidental damage cover

Accidental damage cover helps in those moments when something gets broken or damaged by accident, such as spilling a drink on the carpet. Some home insurance policies offer this as an optional add-on.

Liability insurance

This kicks in if a guest gets injured or their property is damaged while staying in your home. Airbnb includes some liability protection, but it might be worth having your own cover in place for extra protection.

Loss of booking income

If guest damage makes your home unfit to host and you have to cancel bookings, some specialist policies will cover your lost income while you make repairs. That way, you’re not left out of pocket.

Does Airbnb provide insurance?

Airbnb offers free protection to all hosts under its AirCover for Hosts program. It includes two main types of cover:

Host damage protection – up to $3 million for damage caused by guests, including to your home or belongings

– up to $3 million for damage caused by guests, including to your home or belongings Host liability insurance – up to $1 million if a guest is hurt or their property is damaged during their stay

It’s a generous safety net, but it’s not a complete insurance policy. For example, it might not cover lost income, high-value items, or anything that happens outside the guest’s stay. That’s why it’s still important to have your own Airbnb home insurance in place.