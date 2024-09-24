Do I need home emergency cover if I am renting?

Read our guide to learn more about the peace of mind home emergency cover can offer and find out if it is worth the extra cost.

Home emergency cover is a type of home insurance that is often separate from a standard buildings or home contents insurance policy.

You are mostly paying for peace of mind when you take out a home emergency insurance cover policy. If you rent your home then your landlord has the responsibility of responding to an emergency, so you would only need home emergency cover if you own your home.

Some household insurance policies will include some aspects of home emergency insurance cover so if you are thinking of buying separate home emergency insurance, check your existing home insurance policy to see if you need it.

So what does home emergency cover include? And how much would you be expected to pay for having home emergency insurance?

What is home emergency insurance cover?

Depending on how much you pay and the level of home emergency insurance cover you require, home emergency cover can widely vary.

As a general rule, it pays out if you have problems with vital services in your home, such as plumbing and drainage, heating and water, or electricity.

Your home emergency cover should provide you with a trades person to come round and fix an issue with your water or heating. If the problem is really bad and you cannot stay in your home, some policies cover the cost of finding temporary alternative accommodation while the issue is fixed.

You can take out home emergency cover for all or some of the following issues:

Broken or damaged locks and windows (if it poses an immediate security risk)

Burst pipes and other emergency plumbing problems

Issues with drainage

Electrical failure and other emergency electricity issues

Complete loss of hot water

Complete loss of heating

Boiler no longer working

Damage caused by extreme weather

Vital appliances not working

Lost keys

Pest infestations such as rats or ants

Home emergency cover providers may not provide insurance for all of these categories. Each home emergency cover provider will have their own conditions on insuring you for each issue. So be sure to check the fine print before agreeing to take out a policy.

Read on to learn more about home emergency insurance cover exclusions so you know what to look out for when you compare home emergency cover policies.

What is excluded from home emergency cover?

Checking for exclusions is one of the most important aspects of comparing home emergency insurance cover. If you already have home emergency cover with your household insurance, double-check the exclusions because you might find that you are not covered for some common household emergencies.

Perhaps the most significant potential limitation on home emergency cover is the limit placed on the total cost of repairs, each time you make a claim.

For example, you might need to make a claim in the middle of a cold night because your central heating has completely broken down. Even if your home emergency cover insures against such issues, you will need to make sure that the total limit for the price of repairs can handle the situation. If you do not feel your current policy covers for all that you might need, compare home emergency cover to make sure you are fully covered.

Home insurance policy details

Check the policy to make sure that the price of repairs valued by the insurer includes call-out charges, as many repair companies will charge extra for working outside of regular office hours. Also make sure it includes the cost of parts and labour.

Check what the home emergency insurance provider considers to be an emergency in its terms and conditions. For example, you may not be entitled to an immediate repair, or the excess may be significant.

Even if they cover against it, the insurer might still be fussy about paying for a locksmith when you’ve lost your keys if you have a friend or relative nearby with a spare.

What is classed as an emergency?

Home emergency cover providers know that it will cost much more to fix the issue on the spot than if you managed to resolve it yourself, so they will usually try to find an alternative way to sort out the problem.

You might see a blocked toilet as an emergency issue, but if you have a second toilet, they might simply tell you to use that and repair the other yourself. So when you compare home emergency cover, check what the company classes as an emergency and how much they are willing to pay to fix it.

Some insurers may also ask for an excess, although this is unlikely as your premiums are there to cover an emergency, so just double-check this in the fine print. However, you may not be able to make an emergency claim so soon after taking out the cover – many home emergency insurance companies do this to avoid paying out on issues that existed prior to you taking out a policy. The terms and conditions will tell you how long you need to be a customer before you can make a claim.

How to save on home emergency insurance?

If your home insurance policy already includes home emergency cover then you may not need an additional policy. Some packaged current accounts might include home emergency cover.

Another option is to put the money you would have spent on insurance premiums into a savings account and let the funds accumulate into a lump sum which you could use in an emergency.

Home emergency cover is just for emergencies so if you have your own emergency fund it could work out cheaper. The downside is that you would have to do all the work in finding the relevant tradesperson to make the repairs or fix the issue, and you do not always know what the damage could cost in total.

Home emergency cover is perhaps best if you just want peace of mind, so when comparing policies make sure it includes a high enough limit to deal with potential emergencies and assurance that the insurance company will take care of getting someone to your home to fix it.

