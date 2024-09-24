While you may expect your home insurance policy to cover you for mishaps such as breakages and spillages, this type of cover is not always included as standard.

Protection for these incidents is known as accidental damage cover and can be added on to your insurance policy if it's not already included — this should be made clear when you’re shopping around for a quote, or you can check your policy documents to see if you’re covered with your current insurer.

Accidental damage normally refers to a one-off incident that harms either your property or its contents — general wear and tear isn’t covered.

Read on to see which types of accidents are covered and which aren’t.

Accidental damage – what’s covered and excluded?

What's included in your accidental damage cover will depend on if you have a buildings, contents or combined policy.

If you have accidental damage cover on your contents insurance policy, you'll usually be covered if, for example, you accidentally knock over and break your TV. You wouldn’t be able to claim if it simply stopped working.

Portable items like laptops and mobile phones are often not included. Check with your insurer if you’re unsure, or consider adding personal possessions cover (more on this below).

Some examples of what may be included in accidental damage cover on a contents insurance policy:

Spillages on carpets and furniture

Knocking over vases, ornaments, etc.

Accidental damage to small electricals (TVs, games consoles, etc.)

You can also add accidental damage cover to your buildings insurance policy. Again, you won't be covered for wear and tear or damage caused by poor maintenance, but could claim for events such as:

A window smashed by an errant football

Broken doors

Cracked floor tiles

You'll also be covered for some types of DIY disaster on a buildings accidental damage policy. You should be able to claim for minor accidents like putting your foot through the ceiling or accidentally drilling through a pipe, but you won't be covered if you attempt to take on major renovation work that you're not qualified for. You can find out more about DIY and accidental damage cover in our guide.