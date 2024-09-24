How much does home insurance cost?

Calculating the cost, level of cover and replacement value of home and contents insurance can be tricky. Use our guide to figure out the cost of home insurance and work out how much you need.

When you take out home insurance you will need to know the value of both your property and your possessions to decide what level of buildings and contents insurance cover you require. That in turn will determine the cost of your home insurance. You can also add on useful extras in order to ensure you are fully covered.

You can then use our Home insurance calculator to search a range of different home insurance quotes from different providers to find the best and cheapest home insurance quote for you.

Calculating the cost of home insurance

When you are looking to buy a home insurance policy for your house or flat, there are two types of insurance on offer.

Buildings home insurance cover protects the structure of your home and provide insurance against fire, flood, subsidence and the cost of rebuilding. It only covers the bricks and mortar of your home, not the contents.

You do not need to calculate the cost of rebuilding your home – your insurer will be able to do that for you. The figure will be based on rebuild costs and will not be as much as the market value of the home if you were to sell it on the open market.

Home contents insurance cover protects your possessions within the home and also in garages and outbuildings if you choose to include these within the scope of the policy.

You will need to work out yourself how much cover you need, based on what you own and how much it would cost to replace. Some insurers provide a checklist so you can go through your possessions and estimate or check their value. It is important to keep receipts for high value items as you will need evidence of the amount you paid for them if you need to make a home insurance claim in the future.

Should I get separate policies for home insurance?

If you need to buy insurance cover for contents and buildings insurance then it is worth shopping around for a quote for dual cover, and for each type of cover separately as well.

This is because some insurers might offer you a discount if you buy home contents insurance and home buildings insurance cover as a package. However, if your home has more bedrooms than average, is higher risk for insurance reasons, or your contents are of high value, then you may be better off searching for separate quotes using our home insurance calculator.

In terms of contents insurance, it could be worth using a specialist insurer if you have a lot of high value items in your home. For example, expensive jewellery, art, paintings, laptops and other electronic gadgets, or top of the range bicycles or other sports equipment.