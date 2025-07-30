What to do if you suspect there’s asbestos in your home

What is asbestos?

Asbestos is a group of naturally occurring minerals made up of tiny fibres. It’s heat-resistant and tough and was once widely used in building materials, especially between the 1930s and 1980s.

When asbestos is damaged or disturbed, it can release fine fibres into the air. Breathing in these fibres over time has been linked to serious health problems, including lung disease and cancer, often many years after exposure.

Why do some houses contain asbestos?

If your home was built or renovated before 2000, it could still contain asbestos. That’s because it was a popular choice for things like insulation, roofing, floor tiles and even textured ceiling coatings.

It wasn’t until the dangers became clearer that the UK banned asbestos in 1999. So unless your home has had a full refurbishment since then, there’s a chance asbestos materials may still be present, often out of sight and undisturbed.

Where in the home is asbestos likely to be?

You can’t always tell if something contains asbestos just by looking at it. The fibres are microscopic and are usually mixed into other materials.

That said, here are some of the places where asbestos is most commonly found:

Artex or textured coatings on ceilings and walls

Pipe lagging and boiler insulation

Roof panels, soffits and guttering

Ceiling and floor tiles, especially vinyl tiles

Cement panels behind fireplaces or in airing cupboards

Spray coatings on steel beams or concrete ceilings

Older fuse boxes and electrical insulation

Garage roofs or shed panels

What does asbestos look like?

On its own, asbestos looks like a soft, fluffy material, almost like a cobweb or felt. But in homes, it’s often hidden inside other products, making it hard to spot. Common materials that may contain asbestos can look like ordinary cement boards, vinyl tiles or even pebbledash coatings.

If you're unsure, the safest option is always to get it tested by a licensed asbestos professional.

Does asbestos need to be removed?

Not always. If asbestos-containing materials are in good condition and aren’t being disturbed, it might be safer to leave them alone.

It can be dangerous when the material is damaged, whether that’s from wear and tear or during DIY or building work. If asbestos becomes crumbly, cracked or broken, it can release fibres into the air. That’s when removal or repair might be needed.

It's worth getting advice before doing any work near suspected asbestos. Never try to remove asbestos yourself; it’s dangerous without the right training and equipment, and it's best left to the professionals.

How do I deal with asbestos in my home?

If you've carried out maintenance checks and think you’ve found asbestos:

Stop work immediately. Don’t drill, cut, sand or disturb the material. Keep the area clear. Close off the space if you can, and avoid touching it. Contact a licensed asbestos surveyor. They can carry out tests to confirm if it’s asbestos. Get a risk assessment. If asbestos is present, you’ll be advised on the safest course of action, which could include sealing, enclosing or removing it. Only use licensed professionals for removal. They’ll use specialist equipment to safely remove and dispose of it.

You can find a licensed contractor through the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) or by looking for UKAS-accredited surveyors.

Will asbestos removal be covered by my home insurance?

It can be difficult to make a claim, as home insurance usually doesn’t cover the cost of asbestos removal as standard.

However, if your property is damaged unexpectedly, like during a fire, flood or storm, and that damage disturbs asbestos, your buildings insurance may help with repair or clean-up costs.

To find out for sure:

Check your policy for accidental damage cover

Read the exclusions carefully

Speak to your insurer if you’re planning any major work

Asbestos can feel like a scary topic, the key is not to disturb it and to bring in the experts when needed. If you’re planning work or just want reassurance, book a survey.