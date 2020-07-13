Home insurance claims - Know what to do with Uswitch.com

If you need to make a claim on your home insurance policy because of theft or damage, our guide explains the steps you need to take.

How do I make a home insurance claim?

If you need to make a home insurance claim the first step is to find your policy documents and contact your home insurer. Often insurance documents are emailed to you when you take out a policy, although some insurers still send physical documents and policy schedules out in the post.

When you have located your policy documents you will be able to see what you are covered for, and what is excluded from your policy. There will also be a telephone number on your policy documents for the home insurance policy claims line.

This is the number to ring to get in touch with your insurer and explain that you would like to make a claim. You will need your policy number and some details about what you are claiming for. You may also be able to submit a claim online.

What happens when I make a home insurance claim?

Your insurer's claims handler will ask you some questions about the incident which led to you needing to make your home insurance claim.

If it was a theft or break in, you will need a police crime reference number to show you have reported the crime. If it's storm or flood damage, you will need to give details of when the incident occurred and the damage that has been done - photos are helpful.

What information will my insurer need?

Your insurer will need to know when and how the incident occurred, any policy reference and police crime numbers and will ask to see photographs of the items that are missing or damaged. They may require additional evidence. For example , if you claim for an expensive camera, they may want to see photos taken with that camera.

It's important to find and show receipts for as many of the items that you are claiming for as possible. Your insurer will want to see their real value and how much you paid for them.

Make sure you explain clearly what has happened, and don’t try to exaggerate or embellish your claim, as that could be considered fraudulent.

What should I not do with a home insurance claim?

Do not go out and buy replacement items without getting the go-ahead from your insurer, as they may have a preferred supplier or specific replacement terms. They may ask you get quotes from local suppliers.

Don’t organise repairs without the authority of your insurer, and don’t throw away damaged items until the claim has been settled. Some polices will allow you to use your trusted provider after the insurer has approved the quote.

If there has been a lot of damage, then the insurer may send a loss adjuster to your home to look in detail at the claim.

If there has only been a small amount of damage it may not be worth claiming on your insurance as most policies carry an excess of at least £100. The excess is the amount you have to be before the claim is settled.

Don't take the insurer's first offer if it looks unacceptable. They may try to replace your stolen or damaged items with inferior models or carry out repairs using different materials. You have the right to insist on like-for-like replacements.

Another trick they sometimes use is to look at the best quote you have and tell you they could get it 15% cheaper so they are only paying you the lower price - tell them to either pay in full or get their provider to do it at the lower price (if they really do have someone that cheap).