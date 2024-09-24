Going on holiday? Make sure your home is protected

As you jet off on your summer holidays, you’re probably not thinking about the impact on your home insurance policy. But it’s important to consider your cover as well as a few safety measures to ensure your home is safe and your insurance is valid while you’re away.

Home contents insurance

Before you set off, it’s a good time to review your home insurance cover, or to take out contents insurance if you don’t currently have a policy.

You might already have buildings insurance if you own your home, and your landlord will take care of buildings cover if you rent, but it’s important to consider your contents too. There’s no worse end to a holiday than returning to find all of your belongings have been stolen or damaged in a fire or flood — especially if you’re not properly insured.