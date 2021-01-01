What is gadget insurance?

If you’ve ever dropped your mobile, you’ll know it can be expensive to repair or replace. Carrying your phone, tablet, smart watch or camera around with you risks them being lost, stolen or damaged.

UK Gadget insurance provides cover for a single item or a bundle of devices under one policy, including:

Mobile phones

Laptops

Cameras/camcorders

Tablets/e-book readers

Smartwatches/wearable devices

Games consoles

You’ll need to shop around and compare gadget insurance quotes to find cheap deals. They could start from £1.50 a month depending on the value of the device. Excess – the amount you have to pay before the insurer steps in – is typically about £25 to £75 a claim.

Do I need gadget insurance?

For many of us, our mobile devices are essential to get through our everyday lives. You should consider getting gadget insurance if:

Your gadgets are expensive to replace and may not be covered by other insurances you hold like home insurance or travel insurance.

You own several of gadgets

You use your gadgets on the move, eg reading your Kindle on your commute

You have lost gadgets or had them stolen before

If you are accident-prone or have a history of losing your gadgets

Are devices covered by my home insurance policy?

Many home insurance policies won’t provide gadget insurance for devices taken out of the home. They also might not cover accidental damage in the home. On top of this, the excess for gadgets on home insurance policies can be £100 to £300 per claim. That means, even if covered, making a claim on your home insurance policy might still end up with you paying the full amount to replace many gadgets.

Putting easy-to-lose gadgets on your home contents cover also risks more claims. This can make home contents insurance quotes more expensive. You could find you’re locked out of the cheapest home insurance offers. Cheap, stand alone, gadget insurance could be a better answer.

Compare phone insurance

iPhone insurance

When a new iPhone launches it instantly becomes a must-have for many mobile tech fans. The iPhone 11 ranked the 5th most searched for item on Google in 2019, the only gadget to make it into the top 10.

Every iPhone comes with AppleCare iPhone insurance. This is the iPhone’s warranty, a type of mobile insurance that covers you for a year against any faults with the phone. You also get iPhone support for 90 days.

Apple offers two other types of iPhone insurance. AppleCare+ extends your phone warranty for another year, and covers you for two events of accidental damage. AppleCare+ with theft and loss is the same as AppleCare+, but also covers your phone’s handset, battery and earphones.

iPhone insurance can be more expensive than other mobile phone insurance quotes. You’ll need to shop around and compare phone insurance and gadget cover quotes to get the cheapest mobile insurance quotes and the best phone cover deals.

Other phone devices

You may prefer a gaming phone, Sony Xeperia, or a Samsung Galaxy handset. Whatever phone you have in your pocket it will be worth hundreds of pounds. Mobile insurance is one way to cover the cost if it gets lost, damaged or stolen.

Mobile insurance can help if you lose or break your phone. If you are in a long-term contract and lose your expensive mobile or your phone is stolen, you will probably still have to pay the monthly bill. Mobile insurance will get you a replacement or fix the phone.

Phone cover can also be worth it if you rely on your mobile but couldn’t afford to replace it quickly. Some mobile insurance policies provide an immediate replacement if your phone was lost, stolen or damaged. You’ll need to compare phone insurance quotes to find the best mobile cover for you.

What is the best phone insurance?

Most mobile phone insurance covers you in case your phone is lost, stolen or broken. When you compare gadget insurance or phone cover quotes, look at what else you can claim for.

Some of the best mobile insurance will also cover: