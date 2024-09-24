Can I claim on my home insurance?

Before you submit a claim for storm damage on your home insurance, it’s best to check your policy to see what you’re covered for. All home insurance policies will differ, and some may exclude certain types of damage.

If you have building insurance, your policy should cover any eligible damage to your home. If any of your possessions have been damaged in the storm, they will only be covered if you have contents insurance. If you don’t have contents cover you should carefully consider how much your possessions are worth and whether you can afford to replace them if they are affected by storm damage such as flooding.

If you’re a tenant, damage to the building should be taken care of by your landlord’s insurance policy — if you have a contents policy you can claim for damage to your possessions separately.

You should check your policy to see if things like fences, sheds, garden walls and gates are included. Garden furniture is not usually included unless it’s specifically stated in your policy, so it’s a good idea to store it away in winter months when the risk of storms is higher. Some policies also have optional garden cover that you can add on to ensure your sheds, garden furniture and other things like barbecues are covered.

Insurers have the right to reject your claim if you do not meet their criteria, for example if you are claiming for storm damage but your home was in a poor state of repair before it was affected by the weather. If the insurer believes the damage could have been prevented by keeping your building better maintained, you may not be eligible to make a claim.

Will it cost me anything to claim?

As with most insurance claims, you will have to pay an excess — the amount will vary, but you will have agreed this with your insurer when you took out the policy. If you have built up a no claims bonus, you may lose some or all of it. If this happens you will notice your insurance cover will be more expensive at renewal time.

If your home is affected by flooding and this has not happened before, your insurer is likely to amend your premium in light of the fact they now know your home is a flood risk. In the past some owners of flood-hit houses have reported difficulty in finding home insurance, but there are specialist providers out there that should be happy to cover you.