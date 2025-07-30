What to do after a house burglary

1. Call the police straight away

If you’ve had a break-in, your first priority is your safety. Leave the property if you’re inside and call 999. The police will secure the area and start collecting evidence. Try not to enter the house until they say it’s safe.

2. Don’t touch anything

As tempting as it is to check what’s missing, it’s really important not to disturb anything. Even small changes can affect the police’s ability to gather evidence like fingerprints. Take photos of anything obvious, but leave the rest to the experts.

3. Speak to the police and share any evidence

Once the police arrive, give them as much detail as you can. Let them know if you heard anything unusual or if neighbours might have CCTV. If you’ve got a home security system or camera, this is the time to share any footage you have.

4. Make a list of what’s been taken

Start writing down everything that’s missing or damaged. Try to include as much detail as possible, including makes, models, serial numbers, and estimated values. This will be really helpful when you make an insurance claim and when police try to trace stolen items.

5. Report stolen items to relevant services

If your bag or wallet has been taken and it contained things like bank cards, a passport, a driving licence or your phone, let your providers know immediately. This helps stop fraud and protects your identity. You’ll also want to cancel or block accounts and request replacements from the DVLA or Passport Office.

6. Tell your home insurance provider

Get in touch with your home insurance provider as soon as you can. They’ll explain what you need to do next, like submitting a police report number or providing proof of ownership for stolen items. You'll need to let them know all of the details, and you'll need to be honest. Even if the burglar entered using keys, they may still be able to help.

7. Change your locks

Even if your keys weren’t stolen, it’s a good idea to change the locks, just in case the intruder found a spare. Updating your locks can stop another attempted break-in and help you feel more secure at home. This might be a good time to read up on the different types of door locks.

8. Make your home more secure

After a house burglary, many people choose to upgrade their security. You might want to install a new burglar alarm, add smart cameras or reinforce windows and doors.

9. Replace your belongings

Once your insurer gives the green light, you can start replacing what was taken. Keep receipts for anything new and make sure your insurer agrees on replacements first, especially for high-value items.

10. Get support if you need it

Being burgled isn’t just about the stuff that was taken; it can take a real emotional toll. If you’re feeling anxious, unsafe or overwhelmed, talk to someone. Whether it’s friends, family or a professional support service, you don’t have to go through it alone.