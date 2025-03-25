Searching for your new home is one of the most exciting parts of the house-moving process. Despite this, there are many factors you need to consider to ensure the house you are viewing matches your needs.

Some of the key factors you should consider when viewing a house are:

Is the house within my price range?

Will the cost of the home leave me with any remaining funds to renovate/redecorate?

Are there enough rooms in the house to accommodate the number of people living there?

What are the transport links like to work, schools, and the town centre?

What are the neighbours like?

What is the crime rate in the area?

By considering these factors, you can vet out any unsuitable properties and focus all your attention on securing the right home for you.

Make an offer

Once you’ve found a home that ticks all the boxes, you can then make a formal offer for the house.

Properties are usually put on the market with a set asking price, and bidders often go above or below that price, depending on demand.

A good rule of thumb is to open negotiations with a bid between 5-10% lower than the asking price to try and get the best deal possible. However, if there are many bidders, you may need to go above the asking price to secure the house.

When bidding for a house, you should consider the following:

Does the asking price align with similar homes in the area?

Does the price fall within your budget?

How much are you likely to need to spend on the house after buying it to get it the way you want it?

Are there other homes on the market that offer more value for a lower price?

Once you’ve had an offer accepted for a house, you can compare mortgage deals to find a payment plan that works best for you.

Hire a conveyancer and arrange a survey

Once your offer is accepted, it’s time to hire a conveyancer. A conveyancer will assess the contract agreed between you and the seller, identifying any legal issues and ensuring that the contract represents good value for money. You can use this advice to redraft or renegotiate certain terms where necessary.

Hiring a surveyor is another key aspect of the home-moving process. Having your new house surveyed will help identify any damage or structural problems that could cause issues later on. This can help you mitigate against these problems and save you considerable money in the future.

Surveyors can also assess whether any of these problems may affect the property's potential value, allowing home movers to reconsider their options and organise a revised price with sellers where relevant.