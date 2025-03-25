Whether you’re stepping onto the property ladder for the first time or selling up and moving into your dream home, moving house is a huge moment in anyone’s life.
For many people, however, moving home can be a daunting process. The seemingly endless number of tasks and considerations to complete can take what should be an exciting situation and make it stressful.
Thankfully, with just a little organisation and preparation, you can reduce this stress and ensure your home move goes as smoothly as possible. That is why we’ve created this extensive moving house checklist, covering everything you need to complete your move with peace of mind.
Plan to leave your current home
As you prepare to buy your new home, you must also plan to leave your current one. If you’ve been renting a property, you’ll need to notify your landlord of the date you are moving out. While this won’t be necessary until you’ve sorted your new home, it’s important to be aware of any relevant tenancy terms (if you’re renting) or exchange terms (if you already own a property) so you can have a smooth exit when the time comes.
If you’re out of contract, you’ll usually have to provide a minimum of 30 days' notice before moving out to avoid being liable for another month of rent. If you’re still tied into a rental agreement, you may have to pay rent until the contract ends. In this case, it’s worth contacting your landlord to see if an agreement that works for both parties can be reached.
For existing homeowners looking to sell or let, you should use this time to shop around for the best estate agents. Ideally, you’d have an agreement to sell your current home before bidding for new ones, which will ensure you have the funds to proceed with any agreement.
A good estate agent can highlight the best characteristics of your existing home, encouraging potential buyers and renters to take on the property at a price that’s good for you.
Research your move
The real work starts once you’ve found your new home and an offer has been accepted. With most moves taking anywhere from eight weeks to six months to complete after an offer has been accepted, you have plenty of time to get everything you need in order.
Take this time to research your new area. Learning about everything from the local amenities to the best schools and main social spots will help you become familiar with your surroundings. This will speed up the rate at which your new house feels like a home.
This is also the time you should look to set up home insurance. Making an inventory of your assets and possessions will help insurers provide a quote that considers the value of your new home and possessions. From here, you can shop around and find the best home insurance deal, as well as individual plans for buildings insurance and contents insurance.
Finalise the contract and arrange a move date
After you’ve surveyed your new house and addressed any issues, you can now focus on finalising the contract with the seller. Ensure you get a solicitor to check over your contract before signing to identify any terms that may cause problems down the road.
Once you’re happy with the contract, you can arrange a move-in date. While you may be keen to get the move over and done with quickly, make sure you arrange a date that gives you enough time to manage the affairs of your existing home and fulfil all the required admin duties. This will ensure the transition goes as smoothly as possible.
Update your address and inform the right people
With everything set for the big date, you can now update your address and start informing all the relevant people.
While updating your address may sound like a straightforward process, it can be tedious as you’ll have to inform all of the people and companies that you have bills, contracts, and obligations with. Failure to do this can result in key information being sent to the wrong address, leading to missed payments, security breaches, and a string of avoidable consequences.
Making a list of all the relevant places to inform and ticking them off as you go is a great way to keep on top of this process. As a start, some of the places you’ll likely need to inform are:
- Utility suppliers for your previous home (e.g. gas, electric, water, broadband)
- Local council/electoral roll (for council tax purposes)
- Banks and insurance providers
- Doctors and dentists
- Your company/workplace
- Schools (if you have kids)
- TV Licencing
- DVLA
- National insurance/DSS officers
- Providers of any personal contracts (e.g. mobile phones, vehicles, products paid for on finance/monthly instalments)
Informing these places ahead of time reduces the risk of lost correspondence and allows you to prepare for your move with peace of mind.
Set up utility providers in your new home
With all the right people informed about your move, you’ll now need to plan the logistics of moving your belongings from your old property to your new one. The size and cost of this job will depend on numerous factors, including:
- The size and volume of possessions being moved
- The amount of help you have from friends and relatives
- The company you hire to transport your belongings
If you’re moving large furniture items like sofas and wardrobes, you’ll probably need to hire a removal company to transport these goods for you.
While it may be cheaper to transport your belongings by yourself or with the help of friends, this can sometimes amplify the stress of an already hectic time. If this is the case, shopping around for a company that can move your belongings without breaking the bank can save you a headache when the big day comes around.
As well as putting plans in place to move your belongings, there are other logistical aspects you can sort out in advance, including:
Decide what things you aren’t taking with you
While planning to move the things you’re keeping, it’s easy to forget about the stuff you’re not. Deciding on the things you’re not taking to your new home before moving is an equally important part of getting organised.
By clearing out surplus items, you’ll better grasp how much you’re taking to your new place. This allows you to assess the available space and plan for any new items you want to bring into your home.
Make a list of where key things are located in your new home
One of the main frustrations of moving into any new place is getting familiar with where everything is. Whether it’s the central heating dial you can’t find on a cold night, the boiler controls when the hot water has turned off, or the fuse box in the event of a power cut, not knowing these locations can result in a minor problem ruining your entire evening.
That’s why making a list of these things before moving in can be so helpful in the long run. If it’s not possible for you to visit the house and find out for yourself, you should ask the current occupant to send you details on the locations of the following:
- Gas and electricity meters
- Various appliances and their instructions
- Fuse box
- Thermostat
- Stopcock (valve controlling water supply)
Take measurements of the rooms in your new home
Getting measurements for different rooms in your new house will allow you to plan for the types of furniture and appliances you may want to add. By having a clear grasp of the available space, you’ll be able to buy items appropriate for various rooms in your house. This will prevent you from buying something that either doesn’t fit or takes up too much space.
If you can’t access your new house to do this yourself, asking the existing occupant or a surveyor to do it for you is a great way to get this information.
Pack your belongings
After you’ve cleared out what you’re not taking, it should be much easier to pack your belongings ahead of your move.
Organising everything into logical groups (e.g. electricals, clothing, etc.) and labelling the boxes will make it much easier when you’re ready to unpack and settle in your new place.
Make a list of everything you want to take with you and tick them off as you’ve packed them. This will help make sure nothing important gets left behind and will prevent any panic or confusion while you’re packing.