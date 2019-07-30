How to find and compare the cheapest gas suppliers

Finding a cheap gas supplier doesn’t need to be difficult - it can take as little as a few minutes to compare gas tariffs and start your switch Find out how Uswitch can help you find the best gas deal for your needs.

How to compare gas prices

The price of your gas bill can depend on your usage, your area and the type of tariff you’re on – and it’s likely you could cut your heating bills by shopping around for a cheaper deal. The only way to find out which supplier has the best deal for you is to compare gas prices on a site like Uswitch.

Run energy comparisons regularly, we recommend at least once a year to ensure you’re on the best deal available at the time.

To run the most accurate gas comparison, try to get an annual statement from your current supplier.

Enter your annual consumption in kWh so we can tell you exactly how much you can save by switching. If you don’t have an annual statement, we can still give you an accurate quote based on how much you’re spending now.

Uswitch has a UK-based customer support centre which is available to help you with any questions you might have about comparing gas tariffs and finding the cheapest gas supplier for you.

When you compare gas plans with Uswitch we'll show you different types of plans so you can look beyond only gas prices. If you’re looking for peace of mind for instance then a fixed plan, which guarantees your rates at a certain price for a certain period of time, might be a good option.

Gas prices per kWh explained

When you compare gas prices with Uswitch, you’ll see your projected annual spend. This is how much we think you’ll spend over the next 12 months based on your usage and the price the supplier is charging per unit of gas – which is measured in kilowatt hours or kWh.

When you see different gas prices from different suppliers that’s because each supplier and tariff charges a different rate per kWh. Your gas bill will also include a standing charge, which is charged per day regardless of how much gas you use.

To understand more about your energy usage in kilowatts and kWh, read our guide.

What is the average cost of gas per kWh?

The cost of gas per kWh will depend on how much the supplier is charging for your particular gas tariff.

According to the Energy Saving Trust (March 2019), the average price for gas is 3.74p per kWh. The average standing charge is £85.53 per year.

How do gas providers set prices?

Gas prices depend on a wide array of factors. These range from global production levels and changing supply chain costs to unexpected weather conditions, such as a particularly long winter. Each of these elements and many more can affect individual gas companies in different ways. In addition, gas suppliers often purchase gas months or even years in advance to mitigate potential gas price rises.

For consumers, the simplest way to ensure fair rates from a gas supplier is to frequently compare gas prices from different suppliers. The only thing that keeps the gas market competitive is the prospect of customers switching gas suppliers.

Tips for getting the cheapest gas tariff for your home

Remember, the cheapest gas supplier and tariff is not the same for everyone, so it can pay to compare gas deals based on your personal details. There are some simple things you can to do to ensure you’re on the cheapest gas tariff for your home.

Make sure you’re not on your supplier’s standard variable tariff – this is the default tariff you’ll be placed on if you haven’t switched for a while and is typically the most expensive type of plan.

When you compare gas plans, try to give accurate usage details. You can find these on your gas bill or annual statement.

If you’re on a gas-only plan but also use electricity, consider switching to a dual fuel tariff as they can be more cost effective.

Switch gas regularly. You might not even need to change your gas supplier to save money – compare gas prices from your current supplier to see if they have a better deal.

The best way to ensure you’re not overpaying for your gas is to compare gas prices with a trusted energy price comparison site like Uswitch.

Not only is Uswitch the #1 energy switching website in the UK, we are a voluntary member of Ofgem’s Confidence Code.

How to switch gas suppliers for cheaper energy

Switching to a cheaper gas deal through Uswitch couldn’t be simpler. Once you’ve used the site to compare gas suppliers, select the deal you want to switch to and we’ll do the rest.

We take care of all the paperwork for you so your switch is as stress-free as possible.

Your new cheap gas supplier will use the same meters, wires and supply lines as your old gas provider – your gas supply won’t be switched off at any point.

We contact your old gas supplier on your behalf to tell them you’re switching so you don’t have to have any awkward conversations.

The only thing you have to do after switching is take a meter reading and submit it to both your old and new supplier. By giving a meter reading you can ensure that your bills, both your final statement and your first bill with your new supplier, are accurate and up-to-date.

Looking for cheap gas and electricity? Simply enter your postcode and we’ll compare cheap gas suppliers and cheap energy suppliers for dual fuel plans too.

Will switching to a new gas supply affect my current supply?

No. Should you choose to switch you won’t have to endure a gas outage so don’t let this put you off your search for the cheapest gas suppliers.

When you switch your gas supplier the actual gas that is piped to your home remains the same. The only difference is how that gas is paid for, and how it’s charged.

Switching gas supply is simply a case of changing who is billing you and the rate they charge per kWh of gas used. It’s as simple as that.

In addition, gas providers sometimes offer exclusive plans and deals through Uswitch, which you can find whenever you compare the cheapest gas prices.

When is the best time of year to switch energy supplier?

To make sure you’re on the cheapest gas deal, you should make a habit of switching every 12-18 months whenever your fixed energy plan is coming to an end. If you don’t switch before your fixed plan ends you’ll be rolled onto your supplier’s standard variable or default tariff, which are typically the most expensive type of plan.

In terms of the calendar year, it’s best to compare gas deals and switch before the winter months in around October. This can help you ensure you’re not overpaying in winter when your gas and electricity usage is likely to be higher.

You can read more about the best time to switch your energy in our guide.

How long does it take to switch gas supplier?

It takes just a few minutes to compare gas tariffs and select your new provider with Uswitch. After that, we’ll take care of the rest of the switching process.

It can take up to three weeks for your gas account to be transferred over to your new supplier – this is including a two-week cooling off period in which you can cancel your switch. Most of the suppliers we work with adhere to the Energy Switch guarantee, promising to complete switches within 21 days. Once you’ve submitted your switch, you just need to wait to hear from your new energy supplier. Then you just need to give a meter reading to ensure you’re billed accurately.

Will a cheap gas company mean worse customer service?

No. One of the misconceptions when you switch gas or electricity plans is that by going to a cheaper gas supplier you will be compromising good customer service. When you compare gas suppliers on Uswitch, your table of results allows you to click through to customer reviews and view specific supplier details.

It includes customer satisfaction ratings, so you can also compare gas suppliers in terms of customer service and not just cheaper gas prices.

You can also compare gas and electricity suppliers' performance in our annual customer satisfaction survey, with big differences between the best and worst performers every year.

How to reduce gas bills

While a great way to cut your bills is to compare gas deals to make sure you’re with the cheapest gas supplier, there are some other things you can do to keep the cost down.

Turn down your heating. Reducing your thermostat by just 1 degree can save you as much as £75 a year.

Upgrade your gas appliances – older appliances like boilers are much less energy efficient and can mean you’re overpaying.

Consider getting a smart meter and keep an eye on your usage and find ways to reduce it.