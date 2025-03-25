Whether you’re a first-time buyer saving up for a deposit or a homeowner looking to move up the property ladder, one of the most overlooked aspects of purchasing a home is the cost of moving house.

With numerous different taxes, services, and legal requirements needed to facilitate a successful move, the cost of moving house can quickly become a significant expense that puts a dent in your budget.

Thankfully, with a bit of forward planning and some expert advice, you can put the proper steps in place to ensure your house move doesn’t break the bank. That’s why we’ve put together this expert guide on the cost of moving house, covering key expenses and tips to save you money along the way.

How much does it cost to move house in 2024?

According to the HomeOwners Alliance (HOA), the average cost of moving house in 2024 is £10,225. This is based on an existing homeowner buying and selling houses at the average UK price of £292,000. However, these costs can vary considerably depending on:

The value of your new home (and existing one if you’re a current homeowner)

The location of the home you’re buying/selling

Whether you’re a first-time buyer or selling an existing home

Any modifications you’ve made to your home.

The cost of moving house can be considerably less for a first-time buyer or someone not selling their home. According to the HOA, the average cost for those buying but not selling their home is £4,910 – less than 50% of the costs for selling homeowners.