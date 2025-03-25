Moving house is one of those major life events that can cause stress to even the most relaxed people. With so many things to consider, many home movers panic as they try to juggle a seemingly endless list of tasks.
While it may seem daunting at first, there are many things you can do to ease the process. Indeed, with certain moving hacks and tricks, you can make previously stressful tasks seem like a walk in the park.
That’s why we’ve compiled this guide containing 10 expert moving house hacks to make your move more manageable.
Start packing weeks in advance
Preparation is key when you’re planning to move house. Though beginning your packing weeks before your move may sound excessive, it can pay off hugely when the day arrives. This allows you time to assess what you want to take, what you want to get rid of, and how you want to transport your belongings.
An early start is one of the key packing hacks for moving house, as it puts you ahead of the curve and allows you to approach the rest of your tasks without panic.
Declutter before you pack
Deciding what you’re not taking to your new home is just as important to a smooth move as deciding what you are.
By identifying the things you’re getting rid of early on, you can make arrangements to move them ahead of time. This will give you more time and space to organise your remaining belongings efficiently for packing.
Pack non-essentials first
While it may be tempting to focus on your most important belongings when you’re first packing, you should actually be doing the opposite.
When you begin packing, you should focus on boxing up the items you’re least likely to need in your final weeks in your old house.
Examples of items that may be good to pack first are:
- Any clothing that you don’t regularly wear
- Books
- Artwork and photographs
- Decorations
- Items from your loft and garage
Don’t empty the drawers
Deciding what you’re not taking to your new home is just as important to a smooth move as deciding what you are.
By identifying the things you’re getting rid of early on, you can make arrangements to move them ahead of time. This will give you more time and space to organise your remaining belongings efficiently for packing.
Pack non-essentials first
While it may be tempting to focus on your most important belongings when you’re first packing, you should actually be doing the opposite.
When you begin packing, you should focus on boxing up the items you’re least likely to need in your final weeks in your old house.
Examples of items that may be good to pack first are:
- Any clothing that you don’t regularly wear
- Books
- Artwork and photographs
- Decorations
- Items from your loft and garage
Don’t empty the drawers
Though emptying the drawers may seem like a logical part of packing your belongings, hold fire.
Not emptying your drawers is one of the best moving hacks for saving space. The drawers act as storage for your belongings while you move. By not unpacking the items in your drawer, you’ll take up less space and have more available to accommodate other items when you move.
To make sure none of the items get lost or damaged, remove the individual drawers from the main unit and wrap them in a plastic cover or bin bag. This will prevent the drawers from opening while in transit and ensure all items remain safe and secure.
Label your boxes
Few hacks can reduce the stress of moving house better than labelling your boxes. Labelling allows you to easily identify essential items while you move, reducing stress and preventing the need to rummage through various boxes.
Labelling can be a lifesaver both before and after your move. For example, if a box contains delicate items, putting this on a label can ensure they’re treated with due care by a removal team.
Equally, if you have kitchen appliances like toasters and kettles that you’ll need as soon as you move in, labelling will ensure you know what box to go to when seeking a hot drink after the big move.
Bubble-wrap artwork, frames, and glass ornaments
Artwork and photographs are often among the most delicate and vulnerable items when moving. This is even truer if they’re stored in glass frames that can break easily from any impact in transit. Similarly, glass ornaments are another item that can be easily damaged if not packed correctly.
For this reason, you should bubble-wrap any of these items before packing them. This will greatly reduce the impact should these items get banged or dropped during removal.
Pack a bag of essentials for moving day
Comfort is key when you first move into your new home. While it’s likely that the first week will be a bit restless as you unpack and get used to your new surroundings, this can be made a lot worse if you don’t have easy access to the essentials.
That’s why you should pack a designated bag containing the items you’ll need on the first few nights after moving in.
Some examples of what to include in your essentials bag are:
- Kettle, mugs and glasses
- Plates and bowls
- Cutlery
- Toiletries
- Duvet and bedding
- Chargers
- Mobile phone
Ask for help
While taking on the move alone might be tempting, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Asking friends and family to help transport your belongings is one of the most overlooked moving hacks, as it can reduce time, effort, and stress.
If you’re stressed about transporting large, valuable items like household appliances or furniture, hiring a professional removal company can relieve this stress. These companies are expertly trained to remove your valuables safely and efficiently, and many offer cover in the event of damage.
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FAQs
Where can I get free boxes for moving house?
There are many places that can provide you with free boxes to use when moving house. Enquiring with friends and family is a good starting point, as many people have leftover boxes from items and goods bought in the past.
If not, supermarkets and retail stores often have many surplus boxes in the stockroom after selling items, so enquiring at these places could get you what you need. Alternatively, food and drink places like cafes, coffee shops, and fast food places may have unused boxes from stock they’ve used.
How long does it take to move house?
According to Move IQ, it takes the average person between eight and twenty-two weeks to move house, depending on the buying process, the transfer of ownership, and any unforeseen problems or delays.
How to apply for a parking permit at my new house?
The duration and application process of parking permits in the UK tend to differ slightly depending on the council. To find out more about getting a parking permit in your area, visit the GOV.UK site and enter your postcode.
From here, you’ll be directed to the relevant page on your local council’s site, which provides details on the permit process in your area and instructions on how to sign up.