Moving house is one of those major life events that can cause stress to even the most relaxed people. With so many things to consider, many home movers panic as they try to juggle a seemingly endless list of tasks.

While it may seem daunting at first, there are many things you can do to ease the process. Indeed, with certain moving hacks and tricks, you can make previously stressful tasks seem like a walk in the park.

That’s why we’ve compiled this guide containing 10 expert moving house hacks to make your move more manageable.

Start packing weeks in advance