According to the Personal Agent, the average time to buy and move into your home ranges between 26 and 36 weeks. This is based on factors such as:

Finding the right property (6-12 weeks)

Receiving and accepting a mortgage offer on an existing home (2-4 weeks)

Conveyancing and finalising contracts with sellers (16 weeks)

Completing the sale and moving in (2-4 weeks)

One of the biggest challenges when looking for a new house is establishing how much you can borrow on a mortgage. Whether it’s the size of your deposit, your credit rating, or your annual salary, all of these things play a part in the level of mortgage you can get

Securing a mortgage in principle is a great way to get a clearer picture of your options. A mortgage, in principle, is an official estimate from a mortgage lender on how much money you can afford to borrow when taking out a mortgage.

While not legally binding, most estate agents and mortgage companies hold these estimates in high regard as they give them an accurate, credible picture of how much you can afford.

Arrange to sell your current home (if applicable)