Your guide to insurance when moving home

What should you look for in a home insurance policy?

The best home insurance policies will offer substantial buildings and contents coverage at a price that doesn’t break the bank. If you have buildings cover, this will likely protect you against standard risks like fire, theft, and vandalism.

When it comes to your buildings insurance, it’s important to ensure that the value limit is high enough to cover the cost of your home. It’s important to be certain that the limit is high enough to cover the value of all your belongings toprevent you from being liable for some costs in the event of adverse events like fires, floods, thefts, and burglaries.

There are other key considerations you should check before choosing your home insurance plan, including:

Exclusions

Some buildings insurance policies do not cover fire damage, while certain types of contents cover may exclude or have value limits for single items. Additionally, certain portable items like mobile phones may not be considered part of your home’s contents and may require separate mobile phone insurance.

That’s why it’s important to check out the exclusions and limitations of any insurance in the terms and conditions before signing up.

This will allow you to weigh up your options and decide whether you want to:

Shop around for an alternative plan

Pay for add on’s or extra cover to insure items not included in the policy

Take out the policy but accept the limited coverage in certain areas.

Either way, this will give you a clear idea of what you’re signing up for and allow you to plan accordingly.

Storage

Certain home insurance policies do not cover items when in storage. This is an important term to be aware of if there’s likely to be any time between leaving your current house and moving into your new one.

If a policy does not cover storage, you may want to shop around for another policy or take out a separate storage cover plan in the short term.

High-risk items

High-risk items cover is particularly important when choosing home insurance. Certain items that are considered fragile or easily breakable may be considered ‘high risk’ by an insurer and, therefore, excluded from the cover. If not excluded, they may have a value limit or require you to pay for additional add-ons to cover.

Reviewing these terms in advance will allow you to assess whether a home insurance package is right for you and whether you require any additional plans or add-ons.

Conclusion

With so many variables to consider when taking out moving house insurance, we hope that this guide gives you everything you need to make sure you’re fully covered when the big day arrives. If you’d like to find further info on an array of factors relating to home insurance, visit our expert home insurance guides.