Mobile broadband deals

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For most of us, our home broadband connection is delivered via either a copper or fibre-optic underground cable that connects our home directly with a local exchange. But this is not the only way in which households can get online.
Mobile broadband delivers internet connectivity to your home over a wireless network in much the same way as you would access data on your smartphone when you're out and about.
There are a few ways in which mobile broadband works:
Many of today's laptops and tablets come with a slot for a data SIM card. If you've got a computer with this capability, all you need to do is buy a dedicated data SIM and pop it in.
These are just like the ones for your phone except they're focused on mobile broadband only, so the packages on offer only provide data, with no need to pay for calls or texts you won't or can't use.
If your laptop doesn't have a slot for a SIM card, you don't have to miss out. Instead, you can opt for a dongle that can be fitted with such a card, then plugged into any free USB port on your device, so even a desktop PC can access mobile broadband.
These do the same job as an inbuilt SIM and are perfect if you want to browse the internet on any older computer and take your connection with you wherever you go.
What if you want to access mobile broadband services on multiple devices around the home? If this is the case, you can pick up a mobile Wi-Fi, or MiFi, router.
These work just like the standard routers you get with fixed broadband, except instead of plugging into a cable in the wall, they come with a data SIM slot that can pick up a mobile signal and disperse it throughout your home, allowing you to hook up any Wi-Fi-enabled device to your mobile broadband network.
There are a number of reasons to opt for a mobile broadband deal. Here are some reasons why you may prefer a mobile broadband deal.
One of its biggest advantages may be for users in more remote parts of the UK, where fixed-line access is limited.
Many rural areas still don't have access to fast fibre broadband, and as homes may be long distances from the nearest exchange, copper ADSL speeds are likely to be very slow. However, if these locations are covered by 4G or 5G mobile networks, mobile broadband can offer faster and more reliable speeds than ADSL and many fibre connections.
Another reason for opting for mobile broadband is the flexibility it offers. If you have a data SIM-enabled laptop or choose a USB dongle, you can take your internet connection anywhere you can find a mobile signal. You won't have to worry about poor Wi-Fi not reaching the bottom of the garden, or rely on public Wi-Fi hotspots if you're out and about.
Mobile broadband hubs, like Vodafone's GigaCube, need to be plugged into a wall. So they're not as mobile as dongles, but you can still unplug them and take the router to another home, wherever there's a good connection.
There are a couple of things to bear in mind if you're considering a mobile broadband deal. Firstly, they won't be available everywhere, so you'll need to check what signals are available at your home first. If you already struggle to get a signal on your smartphone to make calls when at home, you're unlikely to be able to get mobile broadband.
Also, mobile broadband deals often differ from fixed-line contracts. For instance, while almost every fixed-line deal in the UK now comes with unlimited downloads, usage limits are still commonplace on many mobile broadband offerings, though there are some unlimited services available. They are also less able to offer guaranteed speeds and may come with a price premium.
“Mobile broadband is a great option if you live in a fairly urban area but you can't get fixed-line broadband in the same way as others.
A very small number of older purpose-built flats or properties with a unique phone line setup may struggle to get broadband that's much faster than 10Mbps, so provided you can get a strong 4G or 5G signal, mobile broadband is a very useful alternative
Mobile broadband routers can also be taken with you. So if you're heading somewhere with poor broadband, you can plug your mobile router in and connect via its SIM.”
Mobile broadband works by accessing the same nationwide signals that serve mobile phones, usually running off one of the four networks provided by the UK's four large mobile operators: O2, EE, Vodafone and Three.
It uses these networks' 4G and 5G data services to send and receive information. As this is delivered wirelessly, it differs from regular broadband in a few ways.
For starters, the speeds you get will depend largely on where you are. If your home is covered by a fast 4G or faster 5G network, you could enjoy faster speeds than fixed-line broadband connections, with the UK's average 4G speed being 24Mbps and 5G being around 150Mbps, depending on the network operator and location.
Parts of the UK now have access to 5G mobile broadband. This type of connection uses 5G networks to connect via a data-only SIM — which is the same way mobile broadband connections work now.
The difference between 4G and 5G mobile broadband comes down to the speeds offered. Although 5G mobile broadband speeds vary due to weaker signal strength, they can provide up to 300Mbps — which is higher than superfast fixed-line connections can offer.
Of course, 5G is still a new technology that’s still rolling out to most places, so speeds will fluctuate widely across areas and networks until it's muhc more established.
Mobile broadband offers that use ultrafast 5G networks are available in some locations, but coverage is limited. 5G mobile networks are still very new in the UK, with the first services going live in summer 2019.
Rollouts are gathering pace, but such services are currently restricted to major cities and may come with usage limits. Especially if your home is surrounded by lots of tall buildings.
As noted above, mobile broadband services run off the same data networks as mobile phone signals, so all the big UK operators, Three, EE, O2 and Vodafone, offer mobile broadband deals. Some of the biggest names include:
It's important to remember that, unlike most regular broadband deals, these networks will not necessarily overlap, so you'll need to check whether your preferred provider's signal will reach your home.
Many of these offer one-month rolling contracts or longer 12- or 24-month terms. There are also a choice of data plans available, ranging from around 15GB usage per month to fully unlimited packages. It therefore pays to compare mobile broadband deals to ensure you're selecting the right option for your needs.
Mobile broadband is highly useful if you live in an area that's poorly served by wired options. If you can't get fibre broadband at your home, mobile technology can provide a faster alternative to standard broadband. If you're on the move frequently, it can also be useful to take your broadband connection with you.
If you still require a phone line, you can still browse broadband and home phone deals.
Mobile broadband delivers internet services to your home using the same 4G data networks you connect to on a smartphone, so as long as you have a strong mobile signal, you can access mobile broadband. There are a few ways you can access this, such as mobile broadband routers, USB dongle or a laptop or tablet with an in-built SIM card slot.
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