Mobile broadband deals

Want to avoid overpaying and get a reminder when your contract ends?
To find out more about the Uswitch Awards and how they are selected, please visit our awards homepage.
*The "average" speed displayed in Mb represents the speed available to 50% of customers with this product during peak time (between 8pm and 10pm). The actual speed you will get depends on your cabling, your area and (with non-fibre optic products) time of day and how far you are from the telephone exchange. Most providers will tell you the likely speed you will receive when you begin your online sign up — this may differ from the average speed displayed on our table.
The deals available at your postcode are subject to local availability. The provider will confirm availability for your line.
We aim to take the strain out of broadband comparison. Good broadband deals aren't just about the price, it's also about what's included in the product, the speeds offered and any extra incentives providers are offering. To balance all of these, we have developed a ranking formula that takes into account deals that are proving to be popular with our customers, that are competitive in the market and have a smooth buying process.
If you prefer, you can sort deals by monthly cost, speed or contract length. You can also choose to show costs as monthly or full contract, which lets you see the total spend over the contract period, including any setup costs.
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to.
For most people, their home broadband connection is delivered via either a copper or fibre-optic underground cable that connects their home directly with a local exchange. But this is not the only way in which households can get online.
Mobile broadband delivers internet connectivity to your home over a wireless network, in much the same way as you would access data on your smartphone when you're out and about. When you sign up to these deals, you'll get a mobile broadband SIM; however, there are a few ways in which you can use this.
|Package
|Broadband speed
|Contract length
|Vodafone R219 Mobile Wi-Fi hotspot Unlimited Max - 1 month
|150Mb average*
|1 month
|Vodafone R219 Mobile Mobile Wi-Fi Unlimited Max - 12 months
|150Mb average*
|12 months
|Vodafone R219 Mobile Wi-Fi hotspot 24GB
|10Mb average*
|1 month
|Vodafone R219 Mobile Wi-Fi Unlimited - 1 month
|10Mb average*
|1 month
|Vodafone R219 Mobile Wi-Fi hotspot 2GB
|150Mb average*
|1 month
|Vodafone R219 Mobile Wi-Fi Unlimited - 12 months
|10Mb average*
|12 months
|Vodafone R219 Mobile Wi-Fi hotspot 6GB
|150Mb average*
|1 month
There are a number of reasons to opt for a mobile broadband deal, but one of its biggest advantages may be for users in more remote parts of the UK, where fixed-line access is limited.
Many rural areas still don't have access to fast fibre broadband, and as homes may be long distances from the nearest exchange, copper ADSL speeds are likely to be very slow. However, if these locations are covered by 4G mobile networks, mobile broadband can offer faster and more reliable speeds than an ADSL alternative.
Another reason for opting for mobile broadband is the flexibility it offers. If you have a data SIM-enabled laptop, or choose a USB dongle, you can take your internet connection anywhere you can find a mobile signal. You won't have to worry about poor Wi-Fi not reaching the bottom of the garden, or rely on public Wi-Fi hotspots if you're out and about.
However, there are a couple of things to bear in mind if you're considering a mobile broadband deal. Firstly, they won't be available everywhere, so you'll need to check what signals are available at your home first. If you already struggle to get a signal on your smartphone to make calls when at home, you're unlikely to be able to get mobile broadband.
Also, mobile broadband deals often contain some differences from fixed-line contracts. For instance, while almost every fixed-line deal on offer in the UK now comes with unlimited downloads, usage limits are still commonplace on many mobile broadband offerings, though there are some unlimited services available. They are also less able to offer guaranteed speeds and may come with a price premium.
Mobile broadband works by accessing the same nationwide signals that serve mobile phones, usually running off one of the four networks provided by the UK's four large mobile operators: O2, EE, Vodafone and Three.
It uses these networks' 3G and 4G data services to send and receive information. As this is delivered wirelessly, there are a few differences from regular broadband.
For starters, the speeds you get will depend largely on where you are. If your home is covered by a fast 4G network, you could enjoy faster speeds than fixed-line connections, with the UK's average 4G speed being between 15Mbps and 30Mbps, depending on the network operator and location. If you can only access the older 3G network, however, this is likely to be much slower.
Fortunately, there will also be a new standard to consider in the coming months and years: 5G mobile broadband. As the name suggests, this is the next step up from 4G and promises a huge leap forward in performance, with much faster speeds and higher bandwidth that will allow many more devices to connect at once.
This is still brand new in the UK, with the first network only having gone live in June, but it's expected to expand rapidly in the coming years, and there are suggestions that it could be a viable replacement for even fibre-optic fixed broadband services once fully up and running.
Parts of the UK will soon have access to 5G mobile broadband. This type of connection will use new 5G networks to connect via a data-only SIM — which is the same way mobile broadband connections work now.
The difference between 4G and 5G mobile broadband comes down to the speeds offered. Although it’s hard to predict 5G mobile broadband speeds, early reports indicate that the maximum download speed would be in excess of 500Mbps — which is higher than superfast fixed line connections can offer.
Of course, 5G is still a new technology that’s only just starting to roll out, so speeds will vary widely across areas and networks.
As noted above, mobile broadband services run off the same data networks as mobile phone signals, so all the big operators offer mobile broadband deals. Some of the biggest names include:
It's important to remember that unlike most regular broadband deals, these networks will not necessarily overlap, so you'll need to check whether your preferred provider's signal will reach your home.
Many of these offer both one-month rolling contracts or longer 12- or 24-month terms. There are also a choice of data plans available, ranging from around 15GB usage per month to fully unlimited packages. It therefore pays to compare mobile broadband deals to ensure you're selecting the right option for your needs.
Full fibre broadband provider Hyperoptic is set to make Wi-Fi available across entire neighbourhoods.
Virgin Media and O2 merge and launch as VMO2 and becomes one of the largest telecoms providers in the UK.
If you purchased a new broadband deal on Black Friday 2019, you should now be eligible to switch to a new contract and avoid expensive out of contract fees.