What is funeral insurance and how does it work?

Funeral insurance is usually a type of whole of life insurance.

This means that the policy lasts for your lifetime. A payout is guaranteed when you die, as long as you keep up with premium payments.

Most policies have:

Fixed monthly premiums

An age where payments stop (often around age 90), while cover continues

Most funeral insurance policies include a waiting period of around 12-24 months. So if you die from natural causes during this time:

The full payout usually won’t be made

Instead, premiums paid may be refunded

Accidental death is often covered immediately though.

Funeral insurance vs prepaid funeral plans

Although both are designed to help with funeral costs, funeral insurance and prepaid plans work differently.

Funeral insurance

Pays a cash lump sum to your beneficiaries

Offers flexibility on how the money is spent

Can help cover extras like the wake, headstone and so on

Prepaid funeral plans

Allow you to arrange and pay for funeral services in advance

Can lock in today’s funeral prices

Usually cover specific services only

Some people prefer the flexibility of insurance, while others like the certainty of a prepaid plan.

Why choose funeral insurance?

Funeral insurance is a dedicated life insurance policy which pays a lump sum upon your death. This can be used to cover funeral costs, like director fees, burial or cremation, flowers and other funeral arrangements. It can also help with unpaid debts.

Many policies are simple to arrange and don’t require medical exams, making them a popular option for older adults looking for peace of mind. Here are some of the benefits:

Guaranteed acceptance

Many funeral insurance policies for people aged 50-80 offer guaranteed acceptance, with no medical checks or health questions.

Lump sum payout

Your beneficiaries receive a cash payment that can help cover funeral-related costs, for example:

Funeral director fees

Burial or cremation costs

Flowers, transport or catering

Inflation protection

Some policies include a funeral benefit option, which can add a fixed bonus to the payout if certain funeral directors are used.