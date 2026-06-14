Funeral insurance: protect your family from rising costs
Key takeaways
- Funeral insurance is a whole-of-life policy that guarantees a cash lump sum payout to your beneficiaries to help cover final costs or unpaid debts.
- In 2026, the average cost of a UK funeral ranges from £1,600 for a direct cremation up to £5,470 for a traditional burial.
- While prepaid funeral plans lock in specific services at today's prices, funeral insurance offers your family greater financial flexibility on how the cash payout is spent.
What is funeral insurance and how does it work?
Funeral insurance is usually a type of whole of life insurance.
This means that the policy lasts for your lifetime. A payout is guaranteed when you die, as long as you keep up with premium payments.
Most policies have:
- Fixed monthly premiums
- An age where payments stop (often around age 90), while cover continues
Most funeral insurance policies include a waiting period of around 12-24 months. So if you die from natural causes during this time:
- The full payout usually won’t be made
- Instead, premiums paid may be refunded
Accidental death is often covered immediately though.
Funeral insurance vs prepaid funeral plans
Although both are designed to help with funeral costs, funeral insurance and prepaid plans work differently.
Funeral insurance
- Pays a cash lump sum to your beneficiaries
- Offers flexibility on how the money is spent
- Can help cover extras like the wake, headstone and so on
Prepaid funeral plans
- Allow you to arrange and pay for funeral services in advance
- Can lock in today’s funeral prices
- Usually cover specific services only
Some people prefer the flexibility of insurance, while others like the certainty of a prepaid plan.
Why choose funeral insurance?
Funeral insurance is a dedicated life insurance policy which pays a lump sum upon your death. This can be used to cover funeral costs, like director fees, burial or cremation, flowers and other funeral arrangements. It can also help with unpaid debts.
Many policies are simple to arrange and don’t require medical exams, making them a popular option for older adults looking for peace of mind. Here are some of the benefits:
Guaranteed acceptance
Many funeral insurance policies for people aged 50-80 offer guaranteed acceptance, with no medical checks or health questions.
Lump sum payout
Your beneficiaries receive a cash payment that can help cover funeral-related costs, for example:
- Funeral director fees
- Burial or cremation costs
- Flowers, transport or catering
Inflation protection
Some policies include a funeral benefit option, which can add a fixed bonus to the payout if certain funeral directors are used.
How much does a funeral cost in the UK?
Funeral costs can vary significantly depending on the type of service and where you live.
|Funeral type
|Average UK cost 2026
|Traditional burial
|£5,440
|Standard cremation
|£4,200
|Direct cremation
|£1,628
(Data from the SunLife cost of dying report 2026)
Costs can be much higher in some areas, particularly London, where burials can exceed £9,000.
For more options, find out about over 50s life insurance.
What happens if I can't afford a funeral?
If there isn’t enough money to cover funeral costs, there might be support available.
Government Funeral Expenses Payment
People receiving certain qualifying benefits may be eligible for help through the government’s Funeral Expenses Payment scheme (known as Funeral Support Payment in Scotland).
To qualify, you or your partner must receive one or more of the following:
- Universal Credit
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
- Pension Credit
- Housing Benefit
You might also be eligible if you’re getting a Support for Mortgage Interest loan.
Faster access to funds
Generally speaking, you need probate to access funds, which is the legal right to deal with the deceased’s estate. This can be a time-consuming process.
One advantage of funeral insurance is that payouts are often quicker than waiting for probate. This can help families pay funeral deposits sooner.
It can also help to think more broadly about how much life insurance your family might need overall.
Finding the best funeral insurance for your needs
The right policy depends on your circumstances and the type of funeral you’d want.
Consider the level of cover
If you’d be happy with a simpler option like a direct cremation, you might not need a large payout. Policies with a lower sum assured typically have the cheapest premiums.
Check for added benefits
Some policies offer extras such as:
- Funeral contribution bonuses
- Additional payouts with partner funeral directors
Compare policies carefully
Premiums and features can vary between providers, so comparing quotes can help you find better value.
If you’re a little older, over 60s life insurance policies might also be worth considering.
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