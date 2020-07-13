Compare life insurance for over 60s

There are many reasons to consider taking out life insurance. It can cover the costs of a funeral, or help their loved ones cover mortgage repayments and other financial commitments.

Our guide explains how life insurance for over 60s works, and what your best options are if you're looking for life cover during your golden years.

How do life insurance over 60 policies work?

The bigger the risk is to the insurer of having to pay out, the more you will have to pay in monthly or annual premiums. Your age is going to be considered as a risk factor that is likely to increase the cost of your premiums.

However, with advancements in healthcare and general standards in living, the typical lifespan for many people is well above the age of 60. This means that finding relatively cheap life insurance for over 60s is possible.

Does age matter regarding life insurance?

Because of today's higher life expectancy, your age won't be the most important factor when you start applying for life insurance cover.

That doesn't mean it's not important, though. Some insurers may offer you a 'life assurance' policy, which means you will be covered for life and guaranteed a payout when you die, whenever that happens.

On the other hand, many insurers will put a maximum age limit on life insurance. This is an age agreed when you will no longer be covered and would be asked to renew your policy if you wanted further insurance.

This type of cover is often referred to as term life insurance, while any cover that offers you a guaranteed payout regardless of when you die is often known as life assurance.

Life assurance or term life insurance for over 60s?

Life assurance can be quite a bit more expensive than term life insurance, and if you're over 60, you will need to weigh up how much the extra cost is worth to you, considering the circumstances.

For example, if you're 65 years old and you're looking for life insurance, it's important to ask yourself how many years of cover you would realistically need - this is the 'term'. One insurer may offer you whole of life insurance, to cover you even if you die at 100 years old, and another insurer may cover you for up to 20 years from the time of the policy being taken out.

You can also choose between level term and decreasing term. Level terms means whatever sum you have agreed will be paid out regardless of when you pass away. Decreasing term life insurance policies are designed to follow a repayment mortgage, so as more is paid off the amount need to clear the mortgage declines. A decreasing term policy pays out less the later in the term you pass away so the monthly premiums are lower than for level term policies.

You will need to look at the cost, how important that final payout is for you and your loved ones, and what the fine print says under what circumstances you would be able to claim.

For instance, many insurers will not pay out if you die within a year of taking out the policy, so your actual cover may not kick in until a year or two after.