Over 50s life insurance | Life insurance over 50

Who is life insurance suitable for?

Anyone who has dependents needs life insurance to protect their family, for example, to pay off debts like a mortgage or to provide for their family's financial security.

However, the older you are the more expensive life insurance will be so buying it as early as possible, could save you money. The over 50s will probably need less life insurance as most, if not all, of their debts will probably have been paid off.

What are the life insurance over 50 options?

Over 50s can buy standard life insurance although the older you are, the more it will cost. Standard life insurance normally lasts for a set period of time - around 10 years or until retirement.

For most people a standard life insurance policy will be better value than a special over 50s life insurance policy.

So who are over 50s life insurance policies suitable for?

Over 50s life insurance plans normally don't have any medical checks and as a result could be good for someone who has a poor medical history.